Unprecedented participation, partisanship define school board races

Some of Wyoming’s most competitive and politicized contests are to control public education at the local level. Once sleepy school board races in Wyoming are no more. School districts across the state are flush with candidates, many of whom are running out of frustration with how the pandemic was handled.
Gillette hunter safety instructors among those recognized for volunteer service

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four hunter education instructors from the Sheridan Region, including two from Gillette, were recently recognized for their dedication to the state hunter education program, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. This year, Pat Malson of Kaycee was selected as the Hunter Education Instructor of...
