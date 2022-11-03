ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation

By Reegan Domagala
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2.

They searched a house on Lorian Drive in the Town of Salina and a house on West 4th Street South in the City of Fulton.

As a result, deputies say two men were charged with many felonies and found the following:

  • 168 pounds of marijuana
  • One pound of concentrated cannabis
  • 1.6 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
  • $138,455 in U.S. currency
  • Three vehicles used to transport the drugs

According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office 33-year-old Donelldo Madrid of Liverpool and 43-year-old Michael J. Queior of Fulton were both charged with the following from the investigation:

  • Conspiracy in the fourth degree
  • Aggravated Criminal Sale of Cannabis
  • Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree
  • Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the second degree
  • Criminal Possesions of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

Both Madrid and Queior were arraigned on Thursday, November 3, and released on pre-trial proceedings.

This is an ongoing investigation and deputies say additional arrests are expected.

Julio Rosenberg
3d ago

WOW!! ARMED ROBBERY when the police officers took the $$$ money 💰 and marijuana, Home invasion when they raided the house 🏘️ and KIDNAPPING when they forced The people to go to jail at GUNPOINT. Marijuana is LEGAL in NEW YORK STATE now

Maureen Cepeda
4d ago

Come on NY. Marijuana is legal . What? I like to see my tax dollars on real crime. You know like Drive by's, murders, real relationships with the police. Stop waisting Our tax payers money😒Shameful!

Julio Rosenberg
3d ago

I thought the law maker's made marijuana LEGAL in NEW YORK STATE??? What is it, LEGAL or ILLEGAL?? It can't be both!! And our FEARLESS DISTRICT ATTORNEY Billy Boy Fitzpatrick stated he will not prosecute marijuana case's anymore due to the recent marijuana law's

