Joe Millionaire's Annie Is Letting Steven 'Win Me Back' 8 Months After He Rejected Her for Another Woman

90 Day's Usman Asks for 'Pretty' Woman's Number 1 Day After Agreeing to Marry Kim
Usman finally met the woman his mother wants him to marry — and he may be surprised by how interested he actually is It looks like Kim Menzies' worst fear may be coming true on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In a preview for the next episode, Usman "Sojaboy" Umar meets the woman his mother wants him to marry before Kim, 52 — and, it turns out, she's gorgeous. The quick glimpse at Usman's meeting shows he's no longer angry about the set-up — in fact, he...
Rebel Wilson Says She And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged: 'Thanks for the Well Wishes'
Rebel Wilson is not engaged, but she appreciates all the kind messages. The Senior Year star, 42, responded to reports that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged by denying the reports entirely on her Instagram Story. "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," Wilson wrote on her...
Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'
"Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," said Cher of her romance with music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards Cher is standing by her new man. Days after she was spotted holding hands with 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, the legendary singer over the weekend sent out a series of tweets about her new relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher, 76, said in a since-deleted...
Nick Carter Reacts to Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
"God, please take care of my baby brother," the Backstreet Boys member posted on social media Sunday, following the news Aaron died Saturday at the age of 34 Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his brother, Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys member, 42, posted his heartbreak on social media Sunday, following the news Aaron died Saturday at the age of 34. Nick posted several throwback photos of the brothers in their youth with a lengthy caption on Instagram. "My heart has been broken today," the post began. "Even though my brother...
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'
The former child star was found dead Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, California Only a month before Aaron Carter — the former child pop star — was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., he listed the home for sale to start a "new chapter." On Oct. 29, just after cutting the price of the home, Carter shared a screenshot of the seven-bedroom home's listing on Twitter. "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in...
'You Just Got Krissed!' Kardashian Sisters Dress Up As Mother for Her 67th Birthday
The Kardashian crew came together on Friday night to celebrate, and dress up as, their family matriarch for her birthday dinner It's Kris Jenner's world, and we're all just... Kris Jenners? The Kardashian sisters came together Friday night for a special birthday dinner to honor their mother and her 67th year — all while they each dressed up in one of her iconic looks. Rocking her signature pixie cut, Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Kylie Jenner, granddaughter North and other extended members of the Kardashian circle pulled up to Kris'...
Aaron Carter Dead: Looking Back at the Former Child Star's Ups and Downs
The "Aaron's Party" singer died Saturday at the age of 34 Before his death at the age of 34 on Saturday, Aaron Carter lived a life full of extraordinary highs and dark lows. Born in 1987 to mom Jane and dad Bob, the singer became a global superstar when he released his self-titled debut album at the age of 10. In 2000, he released his second album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), which spawned hits including the title track, "That's How I Beat Shaq" and his cover of The Strangeloves'...
Elliot Page Steps Out with Mae Martin for Gala in L.A. as Friends React: 'Cannot Handle This Pic'
"My King @elliotpage took me out. 💜," Mae Martin captioned a photo gallery on Instagram alongside Elliot Page Saturday was a glam night out for Elliot Page! The actor, 35, appeared alongside The Flight Attendant star Mae Martin for the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Umbrella Academy star rocked a classic black tuxedo as he walked the purple carpet alongside Martin, while Page's actor and comedian companion, 35, opted for a navy-blue suit. Martin shared a collection of photos featuring the pair to Instagram, including a bathroom mirror selfie,...
Andy Cohen Shows Off Daughter Lucy's New 'Pebbles' Hairdo In Adorable Photo: 'It's Fashion'
Andy Cohen gave fans a glimpse of his hairstyling skills as he showed off daughter Lucy Eve's sweet new hairdo Andy Cohen is ready to experiment with his baby girl's look. The Watch What Happens Live host shared a video showing off daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, as she sat up on his lap, debuting a new Flintstones-inspired hairdo. "I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," Cohen said with a big smile as Lucy leaned in, showing a little ponytail sticking up from the top of her head. "It's so...
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of Six Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
"You helped to reveal a side of me that I didn't know was there until you got there," Henderson tells O'Neal in an exclusive sneak peek at their reality series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do' Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do something with the women, and probably the...
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
Kim Kardashian is living the mom life. The SKIMS founder posted a photo on her Instagram Story early Sunday morning showing her three younger kids — Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6 — asleep in her bed. "My morning," she captioned the photo, which showed Saint laying...
'90 Day' 's Kim and Usman Are Engaged After He Accepts Her Proposal — Before Meeting Another Potential Wife
It's official: Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are engaged!. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 52-year-old Kim popped the question to a giddy Usman, 33. It was a moment they both said they'll remember for the rest of their lives, but the engagement high wouldn't last too long — Usman was scheduled to meet a potential second wife first thing the next morning.
Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Christine Isn't Divorced from Kody Until She's 'Physical with Another Man'
"We are spiritually married to Kody by our church," Robyn said. "If we want a divorce then we have to go get their approval." Christine Brown and her former Sister Wives aren't exactly crystal-clear about what really constitutes divorce in a spiritual marriage. On Sunday's episode of the TLC series, Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn, opened up about her feelings on Christine's divorce from Kody after 26 years of marriage. "Usually our church would [be the one to] say you're divorced," Robyn told Christine, Kody and his other wives Janelle and Meri. "You...
Celebrities React to Death of Musician Aaron Carter at Age 34: 'Just a Terrible Tragedy'
Aaron Carter was found dead on Saturday morning at age 34, PEOPLE confirmed Celebrities across the entertainment world are mourning Aaron Carter, the former child star that released a 3X platinum album at just 13 years old, who was found dead on Saturday at 34. The musician was discovered Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ, who first reported the news. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m., but police did not officially identify...
Watch Post Malone Perform an Unofficial Wedding Ceremony for Two Women Fans After Seattle Concert
Post Malone can now add wedding officiant to his résumé!. After performing a concert at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night, the 27-year-old rapper and singer invited two women fans onstage and performed an unofficial wedding ceremony for the couple. In a TikTok video posted by user...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family. On Sunday, the Good American founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True. In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother...
Jason Mewes Reveals He and Wife Jordan Monsanto Are Expecting Second Baby: 'So Happy'
Jason Mewes is adding another little one to the family. The Jay and Silent Bob star announced on Instagram Sunday that he and wife Jordan Monsanto are expecting their second baby together. Posing in front of a greenhouse at a friend's wedding wearing a gray suit with a black button-down...
Devin Dawson Reveals 10-Month Struggle with Dysphonia: 'It Has Severely Affected My Voice'
The country musician opened up about his experience with the vocal disorder in a vulnerable new interview and Instagram post Devin Dawson is explaining why he sounds different lately — he's struggling with dysphonia. In an interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM's The Highway last week, the country star said he has been grappling with the muscle condition and voice disorder, which prevents him from sounding like he normally does, for the last "10 months to a year." "It's not common but it definitely happens to people and no...
Jesse Palmer Says Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Trying to 'Work Through Things' After Broken Engagement
The Bachelorette host also wished the two exes "the best" going forward There could be hope for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer to eventually reconcile. Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer shared where the exes stand just days after it was announced they've ended their engagement. "I spoke to her yesterday [and] spoke to Erich this morning," Palmer, 44, told Us Weekly on Saturday. "I know they're still trying to kind of work through things, so just giving them the space that they need." The former Bachelor and currently Bachelor in Paradise host continued, "[They are] two...
Lindsay Lohan Says She Has a 'Lot of Love' for Aaron Carter as She Remembers Ex Days After His Death
The two stars dated for a year in the early 2000s Lindsay Lohan is paying tribute to Aaron Carter two days after his tragic death at 34 years old. The actress, 36, dated Carter in the early 2000s, and their pairing famously overlapped with his on-again-off-again relationship with fellow Disney star Hilary Duff. In a pair of interviews Monday about her upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, Lohan reflected on her time with the former child pop star. "My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace," Lohan told...
