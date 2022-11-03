Read full article on original website
The U.S. military learned a valuable lesson about race during the Vietnam War: Diversity does not happen without affirmative action. That helps explain why a distinguished group of 35 military officials wrote a brief to the Supreme Court supporting the use of race as a part of college admissions — as the U.S. military has done at its four service academies over the last nearly 50 years.
Frank Scott, Little Rock's first popularly elected Black mayor, hopes to fend off challenges in Tuesday's election despite criticism over the city's spiraling homicide rate and Republican-backed efforts to unseat him.Scott's reelection bid is one of the few competitive races on the ballot in Arkansas, where Republicans are heavily favored in the governor's race and other top matchups. It could also offer Republicans a rare win in the predominantly Democratic city of Little Rock. If no one wins at least 40% of the vote in Tuesday's election, the top two finishers will face off in a runoff election in...
Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman is expected to coast to reelection Tuesday, but what role the two-term incumbent would play in his next six-year stint depends on whether the GOP clinches control of the Senate in the midterms. Solidly red Arkansas won’t play a starring role in resetting the balance...
Donald Trump held his last rally before the midterm election on Monday night, his fourth in the last five days, amid fever-pitch speculation that the former president was going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024. Despite a teaser from this team, Mr Trump did not...
