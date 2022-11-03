Frank Scott, Little Rock's first popularly elected Black mayor, hopes to fend off challenges in Tuesday's election despite criticism over the city's spiraling homicide rate and Republican-backed efforts to unseat him.Scott's reelection bid is one of the few competitive races on the ballot in Arkansas, where Republicans are heavily favored in the governor's race and other top matchups. It could also offer Republicans a rare win in the predominantly Democratic city of Little Rock. If no one wins at least 40% of the vote in Tuesday's election, the top two finishers will face off in a runoff election in...

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 39 MINUTES AGO