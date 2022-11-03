ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court on the Brink of Ending Affirmative Action in College Admissions

The U.S. military learned a valuable lesson about race during the Vietnam War: Diversity does not happen without affirmative action. That helps explain why a distinguished group of 35 military officials wrote a brief to the Supreme Court supporting the use of race as a part of college admissions — as the U.S. military has done at its four service academies over the last nearly 50 years.
Little Rock's first Black mayor faces reelection fight

Frank Scott, Little Rock's first popularly elected Black mayor, hopes to fend off challenges in Tuesday's election despite criticism over the city's spiraling homicide rate and Republican-backed efforts to unseat him.Scott's reelection bid is one of the few competitive races on the ballot in Arkansas, where Republicans are heavily favored in the governor's race and other top matchups. It could also offer Republicans a rare win in the predominantly Democratic city of Little Rock. If no one wins at least 40% of the vote in Tuesday's election, the top two finishers will face off in a runoff election in...
