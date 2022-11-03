Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Letter: Lies, hate and behavior of the GOP unacceptable
Al Franken was forced to resign after an inappropriate photo of him surfaced. Compare the actions of the Democratic Party then with what we see in the Republican Party today. The names that dominate the party of Lincoln are names that would appear on the cover of any sleaze magazine. Names that fill the air with lies, hate and misdirected behavior. Some have grown not to just migrate to that behavior, but far too many have grown to worship it as well. Authoritarian fascism seems to be the direction that they would prefer.
Lima News
Letter: Researching their scores show who should win
Our Constitution is the reason many people want to come live in the U.S., whether they come legally or illegally. If you value the U.S. Constitution and the guarantees that it gives every individual, you should consider voting records of the candidates on the ballot. Examining the house votes for...
Lima News
Letter: Vance’s statements are cause for concern
Prior to surrendering his conscience to MAGA, J.D. Vance labeled Trump noxious, reprehensible and an idiot. He then underwent an epiphany of biblical proportions. He licked his finger, held it to the wind and decided Ohio constituents might just be ignorant enough to elect him. This is a Vance quote, “We are whether we like it or not, the party of lower income, lower education white people.”
Lima News
Letter: Stop abortion extremism, and use your vote wisely
After Roe v. Wade was overturned, a lot of Catholics breathed a sigh of relief. But it didn’t take long before pro-abortion activists started challenging state abortion restrictions about to go into effect in many states. As seen in Kansas and Michigan, pro-abortion laws are being put on the ballot that are far more extreme than Roe v. Wade.
If GOP wins Senate, Boozman set to take helm of ag panel
Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman is expected to coast to reelection Tuesday, but what role the two-term incumbent would play in his next six-year stint depends on whether the GOP clinches control of the Senate in the midterms. Solidly red Arkansas won’t play a starring role in resetting the balance...
Trump rally - live: Trump reveals date for 2024 announcement after hijacking midterm coverage with Ohio tease
Donald Trump held his last rally before the midterm election on Monday night, his fourth in the last five days, amid fever-pitch speculation that the former president was going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024. Despite a teaser from this team, Mr Trump did not...
Lima News
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Democracy’s on the ballot
Yes, democracy is on the ballot. One hesitates to say this. It has, after all, become rather a cliche to note that the American experiment in self-government faces a moment of truth with Tuesday’s midterm elections. President Biden, former President Obama, Speaker Pelosi, Rep. Schiff and pundits, editorial pages and state lawmakers from Sacramento to Albany to Detroit to Phoenix to Palm Beach have all issued the same stark warning.
Comments / 0