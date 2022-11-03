Al Franken was forced to resign after an inappropriate photo of him surfaced. Compare the actions of the Democratic Party then with what we see in the Republican Party today. The names that dominate the party of Lincoln are names that would appear on the cover of any sleaze magazine. Names that fill the air with lies, hate and misdirected behavior. Some have grown not to just migrate to that behavior, but far too many have grown to worship it as well. Authoritarian fascism seems to be the direction that they would prefer.

2 DAYS AGO