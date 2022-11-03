ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lima News

Letter: Lies, hate and behavior of the GOP unacceptable

Al Franken was forced to resign after an inappropriate photo of him surfaced. Compare the actions of the Democratic Party then with what we see in the Republican Party today. The names that dominate the party of Lincoln are names that would appear on the cover of any sleaze magazine. Names that fill the air with lies, hate and misdirected behavior. Some have grown not to just migrate to that behavior, but far too many have grown to worship it as well. Authoritarian fascism seems to be the direction that they would prefer.
Letter: Researching their scores show who should win

Our Constitution is the reason many people want to come live in the U.S., whether they come legally or illegally. If you value the U.S. Constitution and the guarantees that it gives every individual, you should consider voting records of the candidates on the ballot. Examining the house votes for...
OHIO STATE
Letter: Vance’s statements are cause for concern

Prior to surrendering his conscience to MAGA, J.D. Vance labeled Trump noxious, reprehensible and an idiot. He then underwent an epiphany of biblical proportions. He licked his finger, held it to the wind and decided Ohio constituents might just be ignorant enough to elect him. This is a Vance quote, “We are whether we like it or not, the party of lower income, lower education white people.”
OHIO STATE
Letter: Stop abortion extremism, and use your vote wisely

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, a lot of Catholics breathed a sigh of relief. But it didn’t take long before pro-abortion activists started challenging state abortion restrictions about to go into effect in many states. As seen in Kansas and Michigan, pro-abortion laws are being put on the ballot that are far more extreme than Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Democracy’s on the ballot

Yes, democracy is on the ballot. One hesitates to say this. It has, after all, become rather a cliche to note that the American experiment in self-government faces a moment of truth with Tuesday’s midterm elections. President Biden, former President Obama, Speaker Pelosi, Rep. Schiff and pundits, editorial pages and state lawmakers from Sacramento to Albany to Detroit to Phoenix to Palm Beach have all issued the same stark warning.

