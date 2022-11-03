Read full article on original website
Here’s what Arizonans need to know about voting in Tuesday’s general election
PHOENIX – After what seems like an endless campaign season, it’s finally election week in Arizona and across the nation. Early voting started Oct. 12, which was the day after the deadline to register and be eligible to vote in Tuesday’s general election. Elections in Arizona are...
DOJ to monitor general election for voting rights in 5 Arizona counties
PHOENIX – The Department of Justice said Monday it will monitor Tuesday’s elections in five Arizona counties, including Maricopa, for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The DOJ said its Civil Rights Division, which enforces federal voting rights laws, will deploy monitors to 64 jurisdictions nationwide, including Maricopa,...
Navajo Nation Council speaker to resign, will retain position as tribal lawmaker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The head of the Navajo Nation’s legislative branch said he will resign from his leadership role after he was photographed intoxicated in Las Vegas but will retain his position as a tribal lawmaker. Seth Damon announced Friday he would resign as Navajo Nation Council...
Arizonans don’t touch that dial while most of country changes clocks
PHOENIX – It’s that time again, when Arizonans get to feel smug while most of the country scrambles to reset their clocks. For those who celebrate, daylight saving time is out and standard time is in this weekend. But not in most of Arizona, where we have better...
Idaho man gets 3.5 years in prison for smuggling ammunition through Arizona-Mexico broder
PHOENIX — A 45-year-old Idaho man was sentenced last week to three and a half years in prison for smuggling ammunition into Mexico through the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities said. Adrian Guadalupe Valdez will serve 42 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the country, Attorney...
Man sentenced for tampering with food items in metro Phoenix retail stores
PHOENIX — A man was sentenced to probation late last month for his involvement in tampering with food items at retail stores within the Phoenix area in October of 2018, according to a press release issued by the Arizona Attorney General’s office. Per the release, David Lohr was...
