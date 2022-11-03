ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ to monitor general election for voting rights in 5 Arizona counties

PHOENIX – The Department of Justice said Monday it will monitor Tuesday’s elections in five Arizona counties, including Maricopa, for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The DOJ said its Civil Rights Division, which enforces federal voting rights laws, will deploy monitors to 64 jurisdictions nationwide, including Maricopa,...
