Effective: 2022-11-07 04:03:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills; Willapa Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO