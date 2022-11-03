ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa set to lose millions in rental assistance to other states

By Lee Rood, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

State officials told Polk County officials on Thursday they do not plan to ask the federal government to reallocate money from Congress that the state hasn't yet spent on rental assistance or affordable housing, meaning $89 million meant for Iowa will likely be returned to the U.S. Treasury for use in other states, the county officials said.

The decision exasperated government and nonprofit officials, who wanted to use any or all of the money to help Iowans struggling with growing evictions, inflation, rising rents and record demand at food pantries following the COVID-19 pandemic's economic downturn.

“At a time when hardworking families are facing skyrocketing housing costs and our communities are short tens of thousands of affordable housing units, it is unfathomable to me that the state would allow 89+ million dollars earmarked for Iowans to be sent to another state or city," said Anne Bacon, executive director of Impact Community Action. "These funds could prevent our homeless numbers from growing, keep thousands of children in stable housing, and provide upwards of $24 million for the development of affordable housing units.”

Impact Community Action is a Des Moines nonprofit that has been distributing the federal rental assistance to Polk County residents at a faster pace than the Iowa Finance Authority has for renters elsewhere in the state.

A spokeswoman for the Iowa Finance Authority, which has been responsible for distributing emergency rental assistance on behalf of the state, did not provide comment on the situation before the Register's deadline. Neither did Alex Murphy, a spokesperson for Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Treasury notified grantees across the country this week that they had to request reallocation of a second round of emergency rental assistance funding from Congress by Friday.

Impact Community Action, a nonprofit in Des Moines, has already spent one pool of money reallocated from IFA, and the nonprofit told IFA it could use much more. The county also had a plan in place to use some of the remaining unused funds to build 300 new affordable housing units next year.

However, Bacon said, "the state has indicated that they have no appetite for requesting those funds or reallocating them within the state."

Bacon said afirst round of emergency rental assistance that Iowa received expired at the end of September, but the state was given until the end of December to use funds that were reallocated. IMPACT plans to close applications the end of November to meet that deadline, she said.

The state’s second round of funds, an allotment totaling more than $149 million, did not have to be used until the end of September 2025, Bacon said. But Iowa had used only about 40%, or $59.6 million, she said.

If not drawn down by the state by Dec. 31, the remaining $89 million will be recaptured by other states. Some of those transfers have already occurred elsewhere. About a quarter of the federal money allotted in that second round could have been used to build new affordable housing.

In 2021, the Iowa Legislature passed a sweeping tax cut package that included expanded funding for several affordable housing programs. The law boosted housing tax credit programs, increased funding to local housing trust funds and created a disaster recovery housing assistance fund.  The action came after Gov. Kim Reynolds called for an expansive affordable housing pla n .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa set to lose millions in rental assistance to other states

Comments / 22

Joyce Cropp
3d ago

curious to see what happens with that our governor might just allow Iowa to get it so she can pay her staff, and pad her pocket Just saying

Reply(6)
4
mjrediowa
3d ago

That’s because our gov and her rottten supporters only care about themselves!

Reply(2)
6
