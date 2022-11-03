Millington Central standout wins fan vote for Week 11 player of the week

The voters have spoken. And they have selected McCoy Pugh as The Daily Memphian’s high school football player of the week for Week 11.

Pugh, a junior at Millington Central High School, has battled injuries this season but has come on strong down the stretch. He had an impressive performance in a 48-20 victory over Bolivar Central on Oct. 28, rushing for 178 yards on just 16 carries with two touchdowns (12, 53) while completing 10 of 17 passes for 95 yards with a 31-yard TD to Blake Garner.

Pugh had 45% of the vote this week to easily outdistance ECS quarterback Wilson Thetford, who captured 28% after leading his team past St. George’s and into the Division 2-AA playoffs, last week.

Rounding out this week’s vote recipients were Munford running back Braxton Sharp, Melrose running back Rhyan Brown, Sheffield two-way standout Mark Joseph and running back Jamarion Dowell of Covington.

A new round of voting begins Monday.