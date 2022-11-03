ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Millington Central standout wins fan vote for Week 11 player of the week

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The voters have spoken. And they have selected McCoy Pugh as The Daily Memphian’s high school football player of the week for Week 11.

Pugh, a junior at Millington Central High School, has battled injuries this season but has come on strong down the stretch. He had an impressive performance in a 48-20 victory over Bolivar Central on Oct. 28, rushing for 178 yards on just 16 carries with two touchdowns (12, 53) while completing 10 of 17 passes for 95 yards with a 31-yard TD to Blake Garner.

Pugh had 45% of the vote this week to easily outdistance ECS quarterback Wilson Thetford, who captured 28% after leading his team past St. George’s and into the Division 2-AA playoffs, last week.

Rounding out this week’s vote recipients were Munford running back Braxton Sharp, Melrose running back Rhyan Brown, Sheffield two-way standout Mark Joseph and running back Jamarion Dowell of Covington.

A new round of voting begins Monday.

The Daily Memphian

