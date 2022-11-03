Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Woman Struck By Truck on Interstate 84
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a semi-truck while walking along the interstate in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the woman had parked her Subaru Crosstrek near milepost 171, west of the U.S. 93 and I84 interchange, in the westbound lane and began walking when a semi-truck hit her at around 2:55 p.m. The crash blocked traffic for a little more than an hour. The incident remains under investigation.
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
Jerome Police And Fire Department Face Off In Sock Challenge For Kids
The Jerome Police Department has decided to challenge Jerome Fire and the community to a sock collection challenge. It is going to be epic! The plan is to collect as many youth socks as they can so they can be donated and distributed to children in need around the area.
Burley Man Gets 10 Years Prison Time for Drug Trafficking
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old Burley man will spend a little more than 10 years behind bars on drug trafficking charges. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Manuel Curiel has been sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Charges stem from Curiel's 2020 arrest after Cassia County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant on a camp trailer he had been living in and found under a pound of meth and two fire arms. Further investigation found texts showing Curiel intended to sell the drugs. Earlier this summer a federal jury found Curiel guilty of the charge. The judge in the case also added five years of supervised release once Curiel's prison sentence is finished.
Twin Falls Sees Increase in Vandalism During 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls has seen a noticeable increase of vandalism to both public and private property in just the last year. City Spokesman Josh Palmer said the problem seems to have increased exponentially in the last five years but, just this last year city maintenance crews have seen a considerable uptick in damage to public and some private spaces, "We don't know exactly why. There's certain asumptions, population growth being one of them. We have significantly larger number of visitors who are coming to Twin Falls too, we know that. Also brings more people to the area that may cause vandalism." Palmer said graffiti is the most visible of the damage and credits Twin Falls County Work crews with responding quickly to remove it. More substantial and costly damage has been done to park facilities like public restrooms.
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
Yellowstone Season 5 Wait For Twin Falls Fans Ends Sunday
For Yellowstone fans, the much-anticipated wait for the fifth season's premiere ends in just a few days. Rip, John, Beth, Kayce, and the rest of the Dutton clan have some payback coming for wrongs done to them in the previous season. Whether you watch the insanely popular drama series Yellowstone...
2022 Christmas In The Night Time Sky Event Details
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is officially back for 2022 and the show promises to be even more amazing and memorable than ever before. Details About the 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event in Twin Falls. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky will return to the Magic Valley on November...
Why to Mow Your Lawn One Last Time this Year in the Magic Valley
When it comes to yard work this time of year most are thinking about raking leaves and making sure the sprinklers are turned off and the hoses are blown out. The summer yard work seems to be in the past, while the focus is turning towards fall and winter. Despite many of us putting away the lawnmowers, it may be wise to use them one last time before putting them away for good this year.
How Your Leftover Twin Falls Pumpkins Can Benefit Others
It's not uncommon to see Halloween pumpkins rotting on Twin Falls porches for many days after the celebration has ended. I've got three on the deck railing that I plan to donate to a neighbor with a small farm. In past years, I've never really given much thought to how...
Man Sentenced for 2021 Twin Falls Stabbing and Robbery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has been sentenced to minimum of five years in prison on multiple charges including aggravated battery for a 2021 stabbing in Twin Falls. According to court records, Jacob Bowen was sentenced on October 24, following a jury trial during the summer that found him guilty of aggravated battery, robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Twin Falls Police responded to an apartment on Meadow View Lane on January 1, 2021 for a report of a man that had been beaten and stabbed. The victim said two men, one of them Bowen, began beating him with a hammer. The victim's girlfriend who was also there told the men to grab his wallet because he had just gotten paid. Once the men left the victim went to a neighbor's for help and discovered he'd been stabbed and his wallet was missing. Police wrote in charging documents the victim was treated for stab wounds on his back, facial injuries, and lacerations to the back of the head. Bowen was sentenced to a minimum of five years, 10 years indeterminant, for the aggravated battery charge, a minimum of five years for robbery, 10 years indeterminant, a minimum of five years for the burglary, and five years for the aggravated assault. All charges are to run at the same time.
8 Events Taking Place this First November Weekend in the Magic Valley
A busy Halloween weekend has passed and it is a few weeks until the next major holiday rolls around. The weather will be dropping and the wetness of rain and snow will make its presence felt. It would be a nice weekend to stay inside and rest up after last weekend and to stay warm, but then you will be missing out on the many events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Get off the couch and get out this weekend to enjoy some fun that you can't find anywhere else. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
Filer Gun Show Returning this Month to the Magic Valley
The weather is dropping, the leaves are falling, and hunting season is in full swing in Idaho. While many have already gotten a tag or gone out a few times, others are still waiting for their first hunt of the season. It can be due to schedule, other priorities, or maybe you need some new equipment like a new gun. Even if you don't need a new one or don't hunt, living in Idaho it is always good to own a gun and to see what is available out there. If you enjoy talking guns and shopping for them you are in luck as the Filer Gun Show is returning.
Six Story Building to Open in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest and one of the tallest buildings in downtown Twin Falls is set to open up in less than a week after two years of construction. Galena Opportunities Inc. announced Friday the Main Avenue Lofts will be opened and dedicated November 10, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The groundbreaking for the mixed-use building happened in 2020 at the site of the previous Idaho Youth Ranch building across from Twin Falls City Hall. The building features a mix of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments under one roof. Tenants are already set to move in with KickBack Points LLC. taking up a large portion of the office space while the Idaho Women's Business Center will work with entrepreneurs to take up some of the retail spaces. Main Avenue Lofts will have 44 apartments available from studio to multi-bedroom set ups.
Do’s and Don’ts of Open Burning in Twin Falls City Limits
The burning of yard debris is a common practice in many parts of the country. And this time of year, you might be looking for a way to get rid of some fall yard waste without having to haul it away. However, there are some things to consider before lighting that pile of tree trimmings on fire. In the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, there are specific regulations that should be followed when open burning leaves and other yard materials.
Pickup Loads of Trash Removed from State Land Near Wendell
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Piles of trash, old furniture, and appliances were recently cleaned up from state owned land near Wendell that is a popular dumping ground and shooting area. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) said agency employees and volunteers helped take three pickup loads and three trailer loads of garbage from the area about six miles north of Wendell that is used for grazing that generates money for public schools in the state. Officials say the area has become a problem in the last few years with more and more trash being illegally dumped.
Elections Bring Out The Worst In Some Twin Falls Neighbors
As Twin Falls County Midterm Elections get closer, more and more politically-charged signs are popping up throughout southern Idaho. I have a Twin Falls neighbor who rarely talks to anyone, but his front yard speaks volumes. It really doesn't matter to me who a person supports when it comes to...
Madrona in Twin Falls to be Closed for Construction (Nov 1-16)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will shut down a Twin Falls street for about two weeks for reconstruction forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area. The City of Twin Falls says Madrona Street north of Falls Avenue will get repaved by REG Contracting beginning November 1, and last until November 16. The roadway will be closed off to traffic during the duration of the work. Crews have been building new sidewalks, ADA ramps, along with new curbs and gutter in the area to connect to existing sidewalks. The area is a primary travel area for students to get to and from the Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary. Drivers will need to watch for detours in the area and plan accordingly.
8 Twin Falls Restaurants That Were So Short Lived We Almost Forgot Them
Do you remember having some of these Twin Falls restaurants? I had almost forgotten about them until we started talking about wishing we had something like this. And maybe they weren't short-lived, maybe it is more nostalgic than forgotten. Chipotle. Do you remember the very short time that we had...
What Would You Do? How to Date in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you were new to Twin Falls and single? Better yet, what would you do if you lived in Twin Falls and were newly divorced or single? In a town this size and today's society with dating apps, online sites, and the old fashion way, dating is more accessible than ever, but may also be harder than ever before. For those new to the area or those new to the dating scene after years of marriage or a relationship, things are not as they used to be and it may be hard to navigate, so what do you do and how do you approach dating in Twin Falls?
