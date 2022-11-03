ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Missing Rex teen suffering crisis could be danger to self, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a young girl who they believe has multiple mental illnesses and could be a danger to herself. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. 14-year-old Toni Harris was reported missing Sunday...
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
Older man with dementia missing from Atlanta health and rehab facility

ATLANTA — An older man who's diagnosed with dementia is missing from an Atlanta health and rehab facility, police said. Atlanta Police Department said that 65-year-old Randy Harris was last seen by the nurse's station at Reliable Health and Rehab at Lakewood around 11:15 p.m. on Friday. The facility is located at 1980 Arrow St. SW.
Family of 10 escape from burning Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County family will have to start everything over after an early morning fire destroyed their home. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Cross in Lawrenceville. Crews arriving at the scene found the two-story home covered...
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
Local nonprofit helping food insecure people during Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit is asking for donations for several Thanksgiving food drives during the month of November. Hosea Helps is a local not-for-profit organization that helps those struggling financially. All year long, the nonprofit puts food on the table for families in need, and this holiday season, they need the public's help.
