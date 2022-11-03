In honor of our Nation’s Veterans and all they have sacrificed for us. Please join us on Sunday November 13th from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Plaza. All are invited – Veterans, Active Military, families, friends and the community to our celebration of their courage. Armed Service and War memorabilia will be on display in the Hall. The Los Alamitos USD Elementary Students will sing patriotic songs and the Los Al Quintet will play live Music. A light lunch will be served.

