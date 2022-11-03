ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC Bus Service set to resume Monday, delays expected

Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are ongoing between OCTA...
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Helen Le

The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council this month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
CYPRESS, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 7, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, November 12

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. SaveOurBeach will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
SEAL BEACH, CA
Cypress City Council to hold three public hearings on November 14

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider adoption of the latest 2022 California model Building, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Codes with Amendments for the City of Cypress. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider Conditional Use Permit No. 2022-06 – a request to permit a 1,612 square-foot expansion and the sale of on-site general alcohol for an existing restaurant, located at 5115, 5117 & 5123 Ball Road in the CN Commercial Neighborhood Zone.
CYPRESS, CA
In-custody death of inmate from Intake Release Center on Nov. 6

On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
SANTA ANA, CA
CHP activates Endangered Missing Advisory for an at-risk/missing person

The California Highway Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory for an at-risk/missing person on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department for Thomas Schumacher, 56 years old, 5’6″, 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Thomas Schumacher was last seen on November 5, 2022 at approximately 0700...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-405 southbound north of Seal Beach Boulevard

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision involving an overturned tractor trailer combination vehicle in the area of Interstate 405 southbound, north of Seal Beach Boulevard. A 2008 Freightliner, driven by a 32-year-old male from Woodland Hills,...
SEAL BEACH, CA
2nd Sunday in the Chapel: Celebrating Veterans Day

In honor of our Nation’s Veterans and all they have sacrificed for us. Please join us on Sunday November 13th from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Plaza. All are invited – Veterans, Active Military, families, friends and the community to our celebration of their courage. Armed Service and War memorabilia will be on display in the Hall. The Los Alamitos USD Elementary Students will sing patriotic songs and the Los Al Quintet will play live Music. A light lunch will be served.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12

Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

