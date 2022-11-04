99 (Really Good) Recipes To Make This Fall
Fall is in the air! 🍂
It's time to start incorporating delicious seasonal flavors into your cooking — think creamy pumpkin and sage pasta, cozy apple cinnamon desserts, and roasted corn chowder that's the perfect start to soup season . To help you get started, we rounded up a bunch of fall recipes that would be perfect to cook this autumn.
1. Baked Breakfast Quinoa With Plums and Pistachios
2. 20-Minute Skillet Shrimp Fajitas
3. Honey and Fig Cheesecake Bars
4. Pumpkin Quesadillas With Black Beans and Green Chile
5. Autumn Chopped Chicken Salad
6. Mango and Tofu Curry
7. Chicken Thighs With Shallots in Red Wine Vinegar
8. Sweet Potato Roasted Corn Chowder
9. Thai Cashew Chicken
10. Moroccan Lentil-Stuffed Eggplant
11. Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese Filling
12. Spicy Mango Margaritas
13. Okra Succotash
14. Cacio e Pepe With Arugula and Lemon
15. Apple Dutch Baby
16. Baked Oatmeal With Figs and Dates
17. Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Pesto Pasta
18. Tomato Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons
19. Roasted Vegetable Grain Bowl
20. Sticky and Crispy Sesame Cauliflower
21. Ground Beef Cabbage Soup
22. Herb Baked Fish With Rainbow Bell Peppers
23. Easy Okonomiyaki (Cabbage Pancakes)
24. Udon Noodle Soup With Chicken and Mushrooms
25. Crock-Pot Parmesan White Bean Chicken Soup With Roasted Delicata Squash
26. Sausage and Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash
27. Herb Brown Butter Scallops With Champagne Risotto
28. Gingery Coconut Sweet Potato and Rice Stew With Chili Oil
29. Mushroom "Carnitas" Tacos
30. Butternut Squash Carbonara
31. Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake
32. Honey Vanilla Pear Margaritas
33. Butternut Squash Curry
34. Cornbread-Topped Skillet Chili
35. Crock-Pot Vegetable Lasagna
36. Cranberry Balsamic Roasted Chicken
37. Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Fried Rice
38. Creamy Polenta With Mushrooms and Beans
39. Spicy Sausage, Kale, and Orecchiette Soup
40. Chicken and Dumplings
41. Maple Ginger Baked Salmon
42. Pumpkin Chai Snickerdoodles
43. Baked Gnocchi and Vegetables
44. Fall Pasta Salad
45. Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Skillet Pizza
46. Tandoori Chicken With Israeli Couscous
47. Baked Penne With Spinach and Tomatoes
48. Pumpkin Pasta With Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce
49. Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
50. Coconut Curry Ramen
51. Moroccan Chicken Tagine
52. Smoky Short Rib Tacos
53. Instant Pot Korean Beef Bowls
54. Fall Harvest Cobb Salad
55. Red Thai Coconut Curry
56. Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler
57. Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Rosemary Parmesan Cream Sauce
58. Spinach Artichoke Mac 'n' Cheese
59. Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, and Swiss Stuffed Chicken
60. Caramel Apple Turnovers
61. Mushroom Bolognese
62. Instant Pot Butter Chicken
63. Tahini Hot Chocolate
64. Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops
65. Creamy One-Pot Pumpkin Pasta
66. Spiced Apple Muffins With Streusel Topping and Cinnamon Honey Butter
67. Sweet Potato Skins
68. Brussels Sprouts and Speck Mac 'n' Cheese
69. Super-Moist Pumpkin Bread
70. Broccoli Cheddar Chicken and Dumpling Soup
71. Amaranth Porridge With Earl Grey Poached Pears
72. Chicken Noodle Soup
73. Apple Cider Donuts
74. Butternut Squash Fritters
75. Roasted Pumpkin Soup With Chipotle Pepitas and Fried Sage
76. Warm Chai Chia Pudding
77. Butternut, Kale, and Feta Quiche
78. Butternut, Bacon, and Apple Hotdish
79. One-Pot Butternut and Cabbage Stew
80. Pan-Seared Sausage With Lady Apples and Watercress
81. Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
82. Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal
83. The Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies
84. Tomato and Butternut Squash Dal
85. Mushroom Alfredo Bake
86. Creamy Pumpkin Pasta
87. Cornbread Skillet Chili
88. Chicken Pot Pie Soup
89. Chickpea Pumpkin Coconut Curry
90. Slow Cooker Parmesan Basil Tomato Soup
91. Apple Pie Overnight Oats
92. Raspberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
93. Beet Salad With Feta and Pistachios
94. Cauliflower, Fennel, and White Bean Salad
95. Fig and Caramelized Onion Flatbread
96. Pumpkin Lasagna Roll-Ups With Crispy Sage
97. Baked Eggs Over Sweet Potatoes
98. Pancetta Parmesan Cauliflower Pasta
99. Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Muffins
This article contains content from Hannah Loewentheil, Marie Telling, and Krysten Peck. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.
Comments / 0