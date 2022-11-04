ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99 (Really Good) Recipes To Make This Fall

By Hannah Loewentheil
Fall is in the air! 🍂

It's time to start incorporating delicious seasonal flavors into your cooking — think creamy pumpkin and sage pasta, cozy apple cinnamon desserts, and roasted corn chowder that's the perfect start to soup season . To help you get started, we rounded up a bunch of fall recipes that would be perfect to cook this autumn.

1. Baked Breakfast Quinoa With Plums and Pistachios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vj0lk_0ixvGIRh00

Enjoy this sweet quinoa and plum recipe with yogurt for breakfast...or save it for dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.

Recipe: Baked Breakfast Quinoa With Plums and Pistachios

howsweeteats.com

2. 20-Minute Skillet Shrimp Fajitas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGu7z_0ixvGIRh00

It's peak pepper season, which means we're making fajitas with all of our favorite toppings. Lay on the guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapeño.

Recipe: 20-Minute Skillet Shrimp Fajitas

therecipecritic.com

3. Honey and Fig Cheesecake Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EY7NS_0ixvGIRh00

Classic cheesecake gets a seasonal and sophisticated upgrade thanks to thinly sliced figs and a drizzle of honey. The crust, made with graham cracker crumbs and walnuts, is a great blend of sweet and savory.

Recipe: Honey and Fig Cheesecake Bars

honestcooking.com

4. Pumpkin Quesadillas With Black Beans and Green Chile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8LAC_0ixvGIRh00

Comfort food season is upon us. Start it off right with these seasonally appropriate quesadillas stuffed with pumpkin puree, black beans, and canned roasted green chiles.

Recipe: Pumpkin Quesadillas With Black Beans and Green Chile

shelikesfood.com

5. Autumn Chopped Chicken Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gq6II_0ixvGIRh00

You don't have to be a "salad" person to appreciate the goodness that is this dish packed with all your favorite fall flavors. It's tangy, sweet, savory, crunchy, creamy, and straight-up craveworthy.

Recipe: Autumn Chopped Chicken Salad

natashaskitchen.com

6. Mango and Tofu Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdKCY_0ixvGIRh00

Whether you are vegetarian, are trying to cut back on your meat intake, or just want to try something fresh and new, this tofu in a curry made of mango, chili pasta, cumin, and coconut milk won't disappoint.

Recipe: Mango and Tofu Curry

laurencariscooks.com

7. Chicken Thighs With Shallots in Red Wine Vinegar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21w7dY_0ixvGIRh00

Thanks to a tangy sauce made with shallots, red wine vinegar, tomato paste, honey, and chicken broth, this is anything but boring roast chicken.

Recipe: Chicken Thighs With Shallots In Red Wine Vinegar

skinnytaste.com

8. Sweet Potato Roasted Corn Chowder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0PFN_0ixvGIRh00

Thick and creamy yet totally vegan, this chowder is made with coconut milk, vegetable broth, sweet corn, poblano peppers, and sweet potato. It's the perfect start to soup season.

Recipe: Sweet Potato Roasted Corn Chowder

twopeasandtheirpod.com

9. Thai Cashew Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nViSR_0ixvGIRh00

Take advantage of the season's fresh produce, like red bell peppers and broccoli, to whip up this Thai-inspired dish tossed in a mixture of soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, garlic, and ginger.

Recipe: Thai Cashew Chicken

wellplated.com

10. Moroccan Lentil-Stuffed Eggplant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lCDU_0ixvGIRh00

The filling for this vegetarian-friendly meal is made with Moroccan-spiced lentils and crushed tomatoes. Serve it over couscous, rice, or your favorite grain.

Recipe: Moroccan Lentil-Stuffed Eggplant

minimalistbaker.com

11. Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese Filling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245TsW_0ixvGIRh00

When you've had your fill of pumpkin pie, switch things up with this moist and indulgent dessert recipe. The cream cheese filling is the icing on the cake, pun intended.

Recipe: Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese Filling

therecipecritic.com

12. Spicy Mango Margaritas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnBXr_0ixvGIRh00

While it might not be beach weather anymore, the sun is still shining, which means you could use a refreshing cocktail. This simple homemade margarita recipe will taste like something that you'd normally order at a fancy cocktail bar.

Recipe: Spicy Mango Margaritas

forkinthekitchen.com

13. Okra Succotash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IziML_0ixvGIRh00

Head to your local farmers market and load up on fresh produce to make this delicious dish before winter hits.

Recipe: Okra Succotash

loveandzest.com

14. Cacio e Pepe With Arugula and Lemon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8rpG_0ixvGIRh00

Introducing a comforting yet refreshing pasta recipe that straddles the changing seasons. This tangy, zesty, and cheesy cacio e pepe requires only a handful of basic ingredients.

Recipe: Cacio e Pepe With Arugula and Lemon

halfbakedharvest.com

15. Apple Dutch Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248CAK_0ixvGIRh00

It's like a pancake, but a giant cast-iron–skillet pancake that's covered in butter and cinnamon apples.

Recipe: Apple Dutch Baby

lecremedelacrumb.com

16. Baked Oatmeal With Figs and Dates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVaU8_0ixvGIRh00

This breakfast, made with old-fashioned rolled oats, pecans, cinnamon, dates, and figs, doubles as a dessert, which is obviously excellent news.

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal With Figs and Dates

thekitchn.com

17. Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Pesto Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mC9Wd_0ixvGIRh00

Bacon and Brussels sprouts are a match made in heaven when it comes to fall cooking. Add your favorite pasta and a dollop of pesto to the mix, and you've got a good thing.

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Pesto Pasta

reciperunner.com

18. Tomato Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2RaS_0ixvGIRh00

What is tomato soup without grilled cheese, anyway?

Recipe: Tomato Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons

damndelicious.net

19. Roasted Vegetable Grain Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQDrx_0ixvGIRh00

You can personalize this recipe with all of your favorite ingredients. Start with a grain like quinoa, bulgur, or cauliflower rice and add whatever vegetables you have on hand.

Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Grain Bowl

joyfulhealthyeats.com

20. Sticky and Crispy Sesame Cauliflower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJ6Py_0ixvGIRh00

Cauliflower florets are battered in flour, roasted in the oven, and then tossed in a sweet and savory sesame sauce with soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, and chili paste. Serve it on rice, in lettuce wraps, or however you like best!

Recipe: Sticky and Crispy Sesame Cauliflower

thefirstmess.com

21. Ground Beef Cabbage Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2Zb3_0ixvGIRh00

Hearty, comforting, and oh so delicious, this cozy-weather soup recipe comes together in a single pot. And thanks to ground beef, you can make it very quickly.

Recipe: Ground Beef Cabbage Soup

dinnerthendessert.com

22. Herb Baked Fish With Rainbow Bell Peppers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvMWG_0ixvGIRh00

This fish recipe seems complicated, but it's so simple and comes together with just a handful of basic ingredients. Start with a flaky white fish like cod, hake, or haddock.

Recipe: Herb Baked Fish With Rainbow Bell Peppers

minimalistbaker.com

23. Easy Okonomiyaki (Cabbage Pancakes)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQvBJ_0ixvGIRh00

This popular Japanese street food is actually surprisingly easy to make right in your kitchen. It's a real clean-out-the-fridge recipe because you can add any ingredients (meat, seafood, veggies, you name it) to the cabbage mixture.

Recipe: Easy Okonomiyaki (Cabbage Pancakes)

thewanderlustkitchen.com

24. Udon Noodle Soup With Chicken and Mushrooms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqghi_0ixvGIRh00

Before you order takeout, consider making this easy and nourishing soup from scratch. You can jazz up the recipe however you see fit. Try adding a poached egg, nori, or even vegetable tempura.

Recipe: Udon Noodle Soup With Chicken and Mushrooms

thewoksoflife.com

25. Crock-Pot Parmesan White Bean Chicken Soup With Roasted Delicata Squash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bhnd_0ixvGIRh00

It's officially slow cooker season. Take full advantage, starting with this filling yet delicate chicken, white bean, and squash soup.

Recipe: Crock-Pot Parmesan White Bean Chicken Soup With Roasted Delicata Squash

halfbakedharvest.com

26. Sausage and Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J69zK_0ixvGIRh00

Acorn squash is stuffed with a mixture of chicken sausage or Italian sausage, diced apples, mixed mushrooms, sage, and Parmesan; then it's baked until golden brown, cheesy, and tender.

Recipe: Sausage and Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash

wellplated.com

27. Herb Brown Butter Scallops With Champagne Risotto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luOSn_0ixvGIRh00

Scallops are not just for summer. Pair them with creamy risotto at the base and you've got a decadent fall comfort food.

Recipe: Herb Brown Butter Scallops With Champagne Risotto

howsweeteats.com

28. Gingery Coconut Sweet Potato and Rice Stew With Chili Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IodE_0ixvGIRh00

You can make this stew in a single pot...even an Instant Pot if you want to save time and effort. Don't forget about the chili oil drizzle. It's the perfect spicy complement to the sweet potato curry.

Recipe: Gingery Coconut Sweet Potato and Rice Stew With Chili Oil

halfbakedharvest.com

29. Mushroom "Carnitas" Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WR3bq_0ixvGIRh00

Vegan carnitas? You bet it's possible. This recipe calls for king oyster mushrooms, but you can also use baby bellas, shiitakes, or a mix. Serve them in tortillas with your favorite taco toppings.

Recipe: Mushroom "Carnitas" Tacos

gimmesomeoven.com

30. Butternut Squash Carbonara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143nJF_0ixvGIRh00

It's hard to beat the flavor combination that is bacon, sage, and butternut squash. Throw some pasta in the mix and you've got a real winner.

Recipe: Butternut Squash Carbonara

cookingclassy.com

31. Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3qSI_0ixvGIRh00

Made with dates, brown sugar, eggs, and butter, then topped with a sticky and sweet toffee syrup, this cake is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser.

Recipe: Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

ihearteating.com

32. Honey Vanilla Pear Margaritas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xA89_0ixvGIRh00

Not your average margarita, this seasonal blend gets a kick from a trio of pear nectar, orange, and lime juice. Don't sleep on the honey vanilla simple syrup. You can do without it to save time, but it really kicks things up a notch.

Recipe: Honey Vanilla Pear Margaritas

howsweeteats.com

33. Butternut Squash Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12u6qX_0ixvGIRh00

This creamy curry comes together in no time for a good-for-you weeknight dinner. Or you can do meal prep on Sunday and store this curry in the freezer for lazy-night meals.

Recipe: Butternut Squash Curry

chelseasmessyapron.com

34. Cornbread-Topped Skillet Chili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TbFR_0ixvGIRh00

This chili and cornbread dish gets cooked from start to finish in a single skillet. If you want to save time, you can always make the chili ahead of time and keep it overnight in the fridge.

Recipe: Cornbread-Topped Skillet Chili

sallysbakingaddiction.com

35. Crock-Pot Vegetable Lasagna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OT84u_0ixvGIRh00

This family-friendly meal couldn't be easier. Layer no-boil noodles, sliced veggies, shredded cheese, and marinara sauce in your slow cooker. Then simply turn it on and wait.

Recipe: Crock-Pot Vegetable Lasagna

themodernproper.com

36. Cranberry Balsamic Roasted Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gytoj_0ixvGIRh00

Chicken thighs are marinated in a sweet and tangy mixture of maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, and cranberries, then they're roasted until golden brown and crispy.

Recipe: Cranberry Balsamic Roasted Chicken

cottercrunch.com

37. Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Fried Rice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1na7RW_0ixvGIRh00

This seasonal riff on a takeout classic tastes incredible topped with a fried egg and some spicy gochujang or sriracha.

Recipe: Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Fried Rice

howsweeteats.com

38. Creamy Polenta With Mushrooms and Beans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbPWz_0ixvGIRh00

This meatless meal is still incredibly filling, thanks to velvety polenta topped with savory mushrooms.

Recipe: Creamy Polenta With Mushrooms and Beans

emilieeats.com

39. Spicy Sausage, Kale, and Orecchiette Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHmjN_0ixvGIRh00

This 30-minute soup recipe is a game changer on chilly fall nights. Make a big batch and reheat it throughout the week.

Recipe: Spicy Sausage, Kale, and Orecchiette Soup

howsweeteats.com

40. Chicken and Dumplings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxQD4_0ixvGIRh00

For a little bit of Southern comfort in your own kitchen, look no further than this hearty stew. It takes a little bit of time and effort, but the end result is worth it.

Recipe: Chicken and Dumplings

twopeasandtheirpod.com

41. Maple Ginger Baked Salmon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FrId_0ixvGIRh00

Just when you thought seafood season was coming to a close, this fall-inspired salmon stepped into the picture. Serve it over rice, with a simple salad, or with a side of your favorite roasted veggies.

Recipe: Maple Ginger Baked Salmon

fitfoodiefinds.com

42. Pumpkin Chai Snickerdoodles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cYyk_0ixvGIRh00

Pumpkin? Good. Chai? Good. Pumpkin chai snickerdoodles? Very good.

Recipe: Pumpkin Chai Snickerdoodles

halfbakedharvest.com

43. Baked Gnocchi and Vegetables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOZfq_0ixvGIRh00

This simple sheet pan meal makes almost zero mess. You can always add your favorite protein, like chicken or shrimp, if you're craving something more filling. Or add this baked gnocchi to grain bowls or soups.

Recipe: Baked Gnocchi and Vegetables

chelseasmessyapron.com

44. Fall Pasta Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NSEX_0ixvGIRh00

Just because picnic season is coming to a close doesn't mean you have to stop eating pasta salad. Try this version that's packed with fall's best produce, like roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes.

Recipe: Fall Pasta Salad

themediterraneandish.com

45. Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Skillet Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rxd0B_0ixvGIRh00

Before you reach for the frozen pizza, try this homemade version that comes together in a sizzling cast-iron skillet.

Recipe: Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Skillet Pizza

howsweeteats.com

46. Tandoori Chicken With Israeli Couscous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxzLE_0ixvGIRh00

This chicken gets marinated in Greek yogurt and a bunch of spices like paprika, turmeric, and cumin. The result is tender chicken that's full of flavor.

Recipe: Tandoori Chicken With Israeli Couscous

bevcooks.com

47. Baked Penne With Spinach and Tomatoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFY52_0ixvGIRh00

There's no bad day that a bowl of cheesy, warm, baked pasta can't fix. You can also customize this meal by adding your favorite vegetables and protein, like meatballs, ground turkey, or chicken.

Recipe: Baked Penne With Spinach and Tomatoes

bevcooks.com

48. Pumpkin Pasta With Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDymR_0ixvGIRh00

Move over, PSLs, there's a new pumpkin recipe in town, and this one just screams fall.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pasta With Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce

familystylefood.com

49. Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJFRs_0ixvGIRh00

Take your love of chocolate chip cookies to a whole new level.

Recipe: Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

halfbakedharvest.com

50. Coconut Curry Ramen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaZ86_0ixvGIRh00

We've been waiting months for ramen season to return, and now that it's here, we're embracing it.

Recipe: Coconut Curry Ramen

themodernproper.com

51. Moroccan Chicken Tagine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNC2b_0ixvGIRh00

If you don't happen to have a tagine at home, don't stress. You can also make this juicy, fall-off-the-bone chicken stew in a slow cooker or Dutch oven.

Recipe: Moroccan Chicken Tagine

camillestyles.com

52. Smoky Short Rib Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8Bqs_0ixvGIRh00

These melt-in-your-mouth short ribs get spooned into tortillas and topped with a sweet-and-tangy sauce made with Dijon mustard, honey, and hot banana peppers. Let's just say you'll be making this meal on repeat.

Recipe: Smoky Short Rib Tacos

howsweeteats.com

53. Instant Pot Korean Beef Bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epV9V_0ixvGIRh00

These beef and rice bowls are totally customizable. Serve them over cauliflower rice or your favorite grains, then add your favorite toppings, like kimchi, pickled carrots, sweet potato, and more.

Recipe: Instant Pot Korean Beef Bowls

fitfoodiefinds.com

54. Fall Harvest Cobb Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlrSg_0ixvGIRh00

Topped with avocado, bacon, sliced apple, walnuts, feta, and chicken, this filling salad is worthy of a stand-alone dinner.

Recipe: Fall Harvest Cobb Salad

therecipecritic.com

55. Red Thai Coconut Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoIv7_0ixvGIRh00

Made with coconut milk, red curry, and chili paste, this sauce is so rich and creamy, you won't believe it's dairy-free.

Recipe: Red Thai Coconut Curry

laurencariscooks.com

56. Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdbRG_0ixvGIRh00

It's shoulder season, which means it's still perfectly appropriate to be eating your cobbler à la mode.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler

laurenslatest.com

57. Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Rosemary Parmesan Cream Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bau7l_0ixvGIRh00

If you want to save time and effort, stick with store-bought gnocchi. After all, it's the cheesy cream sauce that really takes this meal to the next level.

Recipe: Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Rosemary Parmesan Cream Sauce

halfbakedharvest.com

58. Spinach Artichoke Mac 'n' Cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rVV3_0ixvGIRh00

Cozy nights call for piping-hot bowls of mac 'n' cheese, and you can do way better than the boxed stuff.

Recipe: Spinach Artichoke Mac 'n' Cheese

thekitchn.com

59. Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, and Swiss Stuffed Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIpXL_0ixvGIRh00

Say goodbye to boring old chicken breast.

Recipe: Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, and Swiss Stuffed Chicken

wholeandheavenlyoven.com

60. Caramel Apple Turnovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zj3IO_0ixvGIRh00

The best kinds of desserts are the ones you can eat with your hands.

Recipe: Caramel Apple Turnovers

sallysbakingaddiction.com

61. Mushroom Bolognese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNOxe_0ixvGIRh00

This vegetarian take on classic meat sauce is so hearty and delicious, even staunch carnivores will love it.

Recipe: Mushroom Bolognese

hefdehome.com

62. Instant Pot Butter Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOQ5o_0ixvGIRh00

Serve this Indian-inspired chicken with basmati rice and naan. You'll need something to sop up all that rich, flavorful sauce.

Recipe: Instant Pot Butter Chicken

damndelicious.net

63. Tahini Hot Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXOCI_0ixvGIRh00

Hot chocolate is always great, but add tahini and you've got yourself the best damn hot chocolate out there.

Recipe: Tahini Hot Chocolate

mynameisyeh.com

64. Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e58AL_0ixvGIRh00

This recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make, but it tastes as if you've been cooking all day.

Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops

gimmesomeoven.com

65. Creamy One-Pot Pumpkin Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEzMz_0ixvGIRh00

Because you gotta eat your share of pumpkin before you officially get tired of it.

Recipe: Creamy One-Pot Pumpkin Pasta

thekitchn.com

66. Spiced Apple Muffins With Streusel Topping and Cinnamon Honey Butter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40G0Va_0ixvGIRh00

Fall in a muffin.

Recipe: Spiced Apple Muffins With Streusel Topping and Cinnamon Honey Butter

callmecupcake.se

67. Sweet Potato Skins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBFTg_0ixvGIRh00

Super cheesy but also featuring spinach for good measure, these are about to become your new favorite side dish.

Recipe: Sweet Potato Skins

pinchofyum.com

68. Brussels Sprouts and Speck Mac 'n' Cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REQqs_0ixvGIRh00

Up your mac 'n' cheese game with some of the best fall flavors.

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts and Speck Mac 'n' Cheese

brooklynsupper.com

69. Super-Moist Pumpkin Bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9ZpD_0ixvGIRh00

Proof that fall breakfasts are the best kind of breakfast.

Recipe: Super-Moist Pumpkin Bread

pinchofyum.com

70. Broccoli Cheddar Chicken and Dumpling Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGtRg_0ixvGIRh00

This is almost too yummy to be true.

Recipe: Broccoli Cheddar Chicken and Dumpling Soup

halfbakedharvest.com

71. Amaranth Porridge With Earl Grey Poached Pears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Len2L_0ixvGIRh00

Full of fall flavors and packed with protein, thanks to the amaranth — a grainlike base similar to quinoa.

Recipe: Amaranth Porridge With Earl Grey Poached Pears

brooklynsupper.com

72. Chicken Noodle Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttV4b_0ixvGIRh00

Everyone needs a great chicken noodle soup recipe in their culinary arsenal, and this happens to be my favorite one.

Recipe: Chicken Noodle Soup

smittenkitchen.com

73. Apple Cider Donuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9jIL_0ixvGIRh00

This Northeast specialty is synonymous with fall for a reason: It's delicious, comforting, and perfectly cozy.

Recipe: Apple Cider Donuts

bonappetit.com

74. Butternut Squash Fritters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279P0T_0ixvGIRh00

A fresh take on hash browns.

Recipe: Butternut Squash Fritters

damndelicious.net

75. Roasted Pumpkin Soup With Chipotle Pepitas and Fried Sage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XP7fs_0ixvGIRh00

Winter squashes are in season, and all your pumpkin fantasies can finally come true again.

Recipe: Roasted Pumpkin Soup With Chipotle Pepitas and Fried Sage

brooklynsupper.com

76. Warm Chai Chia Pudding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OncB8_0ixvGIRh00

Chai for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, please!

Recipe: Warm Chai Chia Pudding

asaucykitchen.com

77. Butternut, Kale, and Feta Quiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtxL3_0ixvGIRh00

The classiest party food.

Recipe: Butternut, Kale, and Feta Quiche

greenkitchenstories.com

78. Butternut, Bacon, and Apple Hotdish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB6WR_0ixvGIRh00

The poster recipe for comfort food.

Recipe: Butternut, Bacon, and Apple Hotdish

mynameisyeh.com

79. One-Pot Butternut and Cabbage Stew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8zAX_0ixvGIRh00

Sure, the weather is soon going to be shit, but at least you have an excuse to eat more stews.

Recipe: One-Pot Butternut and Cabbage Stew

greenkitchenstories.com

80. Pan-Seared Sausage With Lady Apples and Watercress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0Pwc_0ixvGIRh00

It's apple season, and I'm so ready to put apples everywhere and in everything.

Recipe: Pan-Seared Sausage With Lady Apples and Watercress

bonappetit.com

81. Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRYwU_0ixvGIRh00

Hot take: Brussels sprouts are the secret MVP of the fall. Don't @ me.

Recipe: Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

damndelicious.net

82. Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdIyz_0ixvGIRh00

This is not a drill. Pumpkin pie oatmeal exists, and it'll rock your world.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

damndelicious.net

83. The Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ik8ND_0ixvGIRh00

These are actually the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever tried and made. They are mind-blowing.

Recipe: The Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lauren Zaser / BuzzFeed

84. Tomato and Butternut Squash Dal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBdGp_0ixvGIRh00

An autumn-inspired dal with loads of veggies, including the star of autumn harvest: butternut squash.

Recipe: Tomato and Butternut Squash Dal

halfbakedharvest.com

85. Mushroom Alfredo Bake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puQdh_0ixvGIRh00

With pan-roasted mushrooms, whole wheat penne, and cauliflower "Alfredo" sauce, this dish is certified delish.

Recipe: Mushroom Alfredo Bake

pinchofyum.com

86. Creamy Pumpkin Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8x9t_0ixvGIRh00

Step 1: Boil and drain the pasta. Step 2: Sauté some garlic. Step 3: Add chicken broth and pumpkin puree to the skillet with spices. Step 4: Combine sauce and pasta. Possibly the easiest and quickest pumpkin dish ever made?

Recipe: Creamy Pumpkin Pasta

budgetbytes.com

87. Cornbread Skillet Chili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TElbf_0ixvGIRh00

This recipe for cornbread skillet chili goes to show that you can combine two great things to make an even better result.

Recipe: Cornbread Skillet Chilli

littlespicejar.com

88. Chicken Pot Pie Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dd2J_0ixvGIRh00

Veggies, chicken, cheese, and noodles? It's like chicken pot pie and soup all in one for when you want ultimate comfort with all the fixings.

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Soup

ittlespicejar.com

89. Chickpea Pumpkin Coconut Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgYNj_0ixvGIRh00

A dish to satisfy the vegetarians in your life or anyone who's a fan of spice-heavy meals.

Recipe: Chickpea Pumpkin Coconut Curry

jessicainthekitchen.com

90. Slow Cooker Parmesan Basil Tomato Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvtvJ_0ixvGIRh00

Very little cooking effort involved with this recipe, thanks to the ingenious slow cooker.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Parmesan Basil Tomato Soup

littlespicejar.com

91. Apple Pie Overnight Oats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdZwb_0ixvGIRh00

It's like dessert for breakfast, so what could be bad?

Recipe: Apple Pie Overnight Oats

eatingbirdfood.com

92. Raspberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Z2vA_0ixvGIRh00

Made with rolled oats, vanilla, maple syrup, and oat flour, these bars are a quick and delicious breakfast on the go that doubles as a satisfying treat for your sweet tooth.

Recipe: Raspberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

lexiscleankitchen.com

93. Beet Salad With Feta and Pistachios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfyuK_0ixvGIRh00

You can steam or roast the beets ahead of time and keep them in the fridge. When you're craving this hearty and delicious salad, just slice 'em up.

Recipe: Beet Salad With Feta and Pistachios

feastingathome.com

94. Cauliflower, Fennel, and White Bean Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQYyI_0ixvGIRh00

This filling salad can be made with pretty much whatever vegetables you have on hand, like cauliflower, fennel, pepper, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and more. Just roast the veggies in the oven, toss with the beans, and drizzle with the tangy tomato salsa.

Recipe: Cauliflower, Fennel, and White Bean Salad

rebelrecipes.com

95. Fig and Caramelized Onion Flatbread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCxFJ_0ixvGIRh00

Start with store-bought naan or flatbread, and you've got a sophisticated meal that comes together in no time.

Recipe: Fig and Caramelized Onion Flatbread

littlebroken.com

96. Pumpkin Lasagna Roll-Ups With Crispy Sage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUxAb_0ixvGIRh00

Fall is so much more than pumpkin spice. Use pumpkin in a handful of savory recipes, like this one for decadent lasagna roll-ups.

Recipe: Pumpkin Lasagna Roll-Ups With Crispy Sage

howsweeteats.com

97. Baked Eggs Over Sweet Potatoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQtSL_0ixvGIRh00

Breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this dish always hits the spot. All you need is butter or ghee, spiralized sweet potatoes, eggs, and goat cheese...plus some salt and pepper for seasoning.

Recipe: Baked Eggs Over Sweet Potatoes

edibleperspective.com

98. Pancetta Parmesan Cauliflower Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0yLA_0ixvGIRh00

Olive oil and a bit of Parmesan cheese is all you need on top of this hearty bowl, but you could always opt for canned tomato or pesto sauce.

Recipe: Pancetta Parmesan Cauliflower Pasta

sweetphi.com

99. Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Muffins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8Wp2_0ixvGIRh00

The time has finally come. It's officially pumpkin season.

Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Muffins

momontimeout.com

This article contains content from Hannah Loewentheil, Marie Telling, and Krysten Peck. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.

