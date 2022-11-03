ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Rivals five-star Ron Holland picks Texas over Arkansas, UCLA

One of the most coveted recruits in the 2023 class announced his college decision Friday. Ron Holland of Duncanville, Texas, officially committed to the Texas Longhorns. The 6-foot-8 wing was deciding between Arkansas, Texas and UCLA. The home-state Longhorns earned his commitment over the Hogs and Bruins. Holland is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy