brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
Surge in shootings Saturday in New Orleans
Six shootings from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning have NOPD searching for suspects amid another violent surge. A 14-year-old boy was shot shortly after noon Saturday in Algiers.
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
NOPD searching for missing person who left medical facility without being discharged
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. Dennis Calabro left the medical facility without being discharged, police said. He was...
wbrz.com
Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
wbrz.com
Police: Man found shot to death outside Baton Rouge apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard overnight. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. Saturday outside Towne Oaks apartment complex on North Sherwood Forest Drive, just off Florida Boulevard. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old...
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
JP Sheriff’s office wants to question group of individuals in video of River Ridge explosion
On Halloween night, a mailbox exploded-- sending shrapnel as far as 60 feet away.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
fox8live.com
Man who killed fiance on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
NOLA.com
Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission
New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
theadvocate.com
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
brproud.com
Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
Family of Louisiana teen warns families about dangers of fentanyl after daughter’s fatal overdose
15-year-old Breonna Poindexter died from a suspected fentanyl overdose, after her family says she took a pill from a friend, not knowing what it really was.
NOLA.com
Family IDs man shot outside New Orleans library, contests police conclusion of suicide
When police arrived at the scene of a shooting outside the East New Orleans Regional Library, on Wednesday afternoon, they first deemed it a homicide. Less than an hour later, they called it a suicide. Relatives of the dead man, Junious Coleman, 28, aren't buying it. They think he was...
Saltwater has infiltrated a Louisiana parish's drinking supply as drought slows the Mississippi River. It could put residents with health issues at risk
About 3,000 residents in a Louisiana community south of New Orleans have been warned saltwater permeated their drinking water supply, posing a threat to residents with health risks.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
