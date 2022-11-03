ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV-TV

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas, headed for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new named storm formed northeast of the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida later this week. At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Subtropical Storm Nicole was located about 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving north-northwest at 14 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy