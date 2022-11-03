Read full article on original website
Related
WSAV-TV
Video shows girl’s terror when she realizes seatbelt isn’t buckled on drop ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A video taken at the Greater Gulf State Fair in Alabama shows a 9-year-old’s terrified reaction when she realizes her seatbelt isn’t fastened as the Mega Drop ride starts. “When the ride started going up I was screaming for help,” said Isabella Carmicheal....
WSAV-TV
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas, headed for Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new named storm formed northeast of the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida later this week. At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Subtropical Storm Nicole was located about 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving north-northwest at 14 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Comments / 0