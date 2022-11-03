Read full article on original website
The top California races to watch in Tuesday’s election
The Nov. 8 election is only days away and there are multiple big-name candidates and initiatives on the ballot. The race for the governor’s office as well as the race for the United States Senate are both considered to be easy wins in deep blue California, but that doesn’t mean all of the other races are foregone conclusions.
Election Day: Do you know your voter rights?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Political momentum has been building for months for tomorrow’s general election. With so many rights at stake on Nov. 8, it’s also important to know your voter rights on Election Day. Paid time off. The California Elections Code section 14001 requires employers to...
‘Significant storm system’ could deliver several inches of rain to Southern California
Prepare to batten down the hatches, Southern California. Rain, snow and winds are headed our way. A “significant storm system” is entering the area Sunday night and is expected to stay through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. “Periods of rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds with...
