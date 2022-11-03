Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.

19 DAYS AGO