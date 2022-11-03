Read full article on original website
Margie Algood
3d ago
American Sign Language IS IN ENGLISH! Not allowing it to be used is absolutely unacceptable in my book. It also goes against the Americans With Disabilities Act. If a Cast Member knows American Sign Language they should be using it to communicate with deaf visitors; not allowing it is; to me; showing prejudice towards a group of Americans.
Reply
2
Beth Flanagan
3d ago
Omg… than don’t come to Florida in the US. I’m so sorry but “ most “ people speak English here. Maybe teach you kid some English before coming .
Reply
3
Related
disneydining.com
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out
We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com
One Disney World Attraction Had a 6-HOUR WAIT Over the Weekend, and It’s Not Even a New Ride
For Guests at Walt Disney World, it’s not uncommon to wait in line for an attraction much longer than desired, especially for Guests who opt out of the Genie+ and Lightning Lane add-ons. But one attraction at Disney World had ridiculously long wait times, and the ride itself has been around for a few years now.
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Business Insider
I took my 1-year-old to Disney's only hotel in Hawaii. With barely any activities for kids under 5, it wasn't worth the $775/night price.
I stayed at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa on Oahu, Hawaii, with my husband and 1-year-old child. It's a huge resort loaded with Disney magic, six pools, a private beach, and so many activities. But because my daughter was too young to join most anything, I don't think it's...
disneydining.com
A Grieving Widow’s Journey to Disney World to Bury Husband’s Ashes Goes Terribly Wrong
Earlier this month, a grieving woman who visited the Walt Disney World Resort to bury her late husband’s ashes was met with an awful surprise after the airline failed to load her luggage on the aircraft. Disney World means a lot of things to a lot of people. “Crazy...
msn.com
15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
disneydining.com
Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot
A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
Luxury Cruise Ship Worker's Video Tour of Her Cabin Is Interesting at Best
It's roomy but makes us claustrophobic at the same time.
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year
Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
WDW News Today
High School Marching Band Cancels Walt Disney World Performances After Being Asked to Cover Native American Logo
A high school marching band has canceled their Walt Disney World performance planned for November 12 after Disney asked them to cover their logo featuring a Native American caricature. Venice High School Principal Zoltan Kerestely sent a letter to parents and teachers on Thursday informing them the performance was canceled,...
5 Tourists Trapped Underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns After Tour Mishap
It's true we all need a little peace and quiet every once in a while, but this just might be the quietest, deepest, darkest and most private hotel room in the WORLD! These 5 tourists absolutely got more than they bargained for on a tour of the Grand Canyon. (We hoped they packed an overnight bag.)
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Major Beverage Change
Entire social-media groups are devoted to the various all-you-can-drink packages offered by the major cruise lines. People love to share not only what their favorite drinks are, but their thoughts on the best bars, favorite bartenders, and (sometimes) exactly how much value they managed to extract from the drink packages they bought.
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
Comments / 9