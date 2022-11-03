ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Margie Algood
3d ago

American Sign Language IS IN ENGLISH! Not allowing it to be used is absolutely unacceptable in my book. It also goes against the Americans With Disabilities Act. If a Cast Member knows American Sign Language they should be using it to communicate with deaf visitors; not allowing it is; to me; showing prejudice towards a group of Americans.

Beth Flanagan
3d ago

Omg… than don’t come to Florida in the US. I’m so sorry but “ most “ people speak English here. Maybe teach you kid some English before coming .

