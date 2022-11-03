An Amazon driver has died after a suspected dog attack outside a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Monday, 24 October.Deputies from Ray County sheriff’s office were called out to the house after neighbours reported an Amazon delivery truck left unattended out front for hours.Upon arrival, police found the man dead in the front yard with injuries consistent with an animal attack, according to Fox4.Two aggressive dogs were in the area when officers arrived, and were shot, the local news outlet said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKMan grabbed from behind in street mugging captured on doorbell cameraBoat engulfed by flames before sinking off coast of Florida

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO