Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack outside Missouri home
An Amazon driver has died after a suspected dog attack outside a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Monday, 24 October.Deputies from Ray County sheriff’s office were called out to the house after neighbours reported an Amazon delivery truck left unattended out front for hours.Upon arrival, police found the man dead in the front yard with injuries consistent with an animal attack, according to Fox4.Two aggressive dogs were in the area when officers arrived, and were shot, the local news outlet said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKMan grabbed from behind in street mugging captured on doorbell cameraBoat engulfed by flames before sinking off coast of Florida
Why Are People Putting Scented Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Minnesota And Wisconsin?
When you think of being a mail carrier it would seem to be a pretty tough job. Rain, sleet, snow, cold, heat, walking for miles delivering mail, and don't forget about dogs that are not on a leash. But did you ever consider insects, particularly yellowjackets?. Yes, yellowjackets are a...
Video Of Schnauzer Defending its Minnesota Home From Bear Goes Viral
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
Hunting Federation Chief Killed by Buffalo Only Had License to Hunt Pigeons
Mario Alberto Canales Najjar was gored by the buffalo weighing more than a ton during a hunting trip with three friends in the Argentine province of Entre Ríos.
Minnesota Wolf That Has Grown Extra Tooth Discovered, Baffling Biologists
"Some folks would assume that a physical abnormality such as this must come from inbreeding," an expert told Newsweek. "But there is no evidence of this."
Australian Shepherd 'Herds' Giant Moose in Wild Video
A Utah man went viral after sharing footage of his Australian Shepherd herding a large moose onto a hiking trail. The viral footage was posted to TikTok by user @mike_somtimes_hikes where it received more than 4.4 million views and 1,600 comments. The video can be found here. Moose Encounters. Utah...
This Woman Says Her Driver Broke Into Her Apartment In The Middle Of The Night, And It Should Not Be Taken Lightly
"I was shocked and completely horrified. My sense of security was completely taken away from me. If my bedroom door was not locked that night, I don’t know what would’ve happened."
Did You Get Invaded By These Bugs Last Night Connecticut?
It's creepy coming to work at 5AM, but it was even creepier this morning when I found myself surrounded by dozens of bugs when I opened the door at work. We're being invaded again Connecticut, it's a different bug's time to shine. Now is the time of year that bugs...
Strange or Cool? Minnesota Seeds found In 3 Year Old’s Candy Bucket.
What would you think, strange or cool if you were digging through your child's candy bucket after Halloween and you discovered something like this Minnesota parent did? Here they are sharing it on reddit. One person immediately responded with thinking it's great:. Something tells me, however, you would want to...
I Took Too Many Edibles And Was Stalked By a Giant Raccoon While Fishing With My Dog
Fishing, your dog, cold beer, country music, and edibles go together like cocaine and waffles. Few things are more relaxing and peaceful, resulting in an outdoor therapy session much needed on a perfect night. That was my plan recently here at local spot in Colorado – what could go wrong? The wife and baby were out of town for the weekend and I had my moment to let nature speak to me as edibles ran through my system like salmon in a river.
Is It Legal to Own a Porcupine as a Pet in Minnesota?
Over the weekend I was out in the woods for the early antlerless deer hunting season. I saw a bunch of animals, squirrels, tree frogs, a chipmunk playing at my feet, cats, a Great Gray Owl, and my favorite, a porcupine. My family has some hunting land that is the...
Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Marisa Coughlan was born and raised in Minnesota and knew that when she made a movie loosely based on her own life, she needed to make it back home in Minnesota. She said it is certainly based on her relationship with her father, her own creativity, and her role as a mom.
Maryland Couple Says Mysterious Strangers Moved Into a House They Just Purchased and Now Are Refusing to Leave
"Right now my clients are highly upset and we just don't know what to do at this point."
Do You Find This Sweater Target Is Selling Offensive? (Opinion)
I don't really remember a time when so many people were offended by something just about all the time. Jokes, memes or just about anything it seems is probably going to offend someone. The funny thing is that it's usually someone being offended on behalf of someone else. It's gotten...
See the “TOP” 12 States to Live In America. Does Minnesota Make the List?
Minnesota has been on numerous lists, some good and some bad. What do you think about this top list that it makes? "The Top 12 States To Live In" At that first initial look you think, heck yeah, Minnesota makes the list...of course, duh. Now that you've looked at it...take another closer look.
Australian Shepherd Herds Massive Bull Moose Towards Its Owner Out On A Hike
Or… at least he is trying to be. I mean, I certainly don’t want an up close and personal encounter with a moose, but having a dog that wants you to see a big ol’ bull doesn’t sound like a bad thing either. Moose are actually...
a-z-animals.com
The Camera Catches the Family Dog Simply Loving Life in Their Pool
The Camera Catches the Family Dog Simply Loving Life in Their Pool. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PECtY03xwSo&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Have you ever wondered what your family dog does when you are not watching? Perhaps, your answer is: sleeping, eating, or destroying some stuff. How about having some fun and just loving life?. Dogs know how to...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 1