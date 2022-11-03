ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack outside Missouri home

An Amazon driver has died after a suspected dog attack outside a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Monday, 24 October.Deputies from Ray County sheriff’s office were called out to the house after neighbours reported an Amazon delivery truck left unattended out front for hours.Upon arrival, police found the man dead in the front yard with injuries consistent with an animal attack, according to Fox4.Two aggressive dogs were in the area when officers arrived, and were shot, the local news outlet said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKMan grabbed from behind in street mugging captured on doorbell cameraBoat engulfed by flames before sinking off coast of Florida
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Australian Shepherd 'Herds' Giant Moose in Wild Video

A Utah man went viral after sharing footage of his Australian Shepherd herding a large moose onto a hiking trail. The viral footage was posted to TikTok by user @mike_somtimes_hikes where it received more than 4.4 million views and 1,600 comments. The video can be found here. Moose Encounters. Utah...
MILLCREEK, UT
I Took Too Many Edibles And Was Stalked By a Giant Raccoon While Fishing With My Dog

Fishing, your dog, cold beer, country music, and edibles go together like cocaine and waffles. Few things are more relaxing and peaceful, resulting in an outdoor therapy session much needed on a perfect night. That was my plan recently here at local spot in Colorado – what could go wrong? The wife and baby were out of town for the weekend and I had my moment to let nature speak to me as edibles ran through my system like salmon in a river.
COLORADO STATE
Do You Find This Sweater Target Is Selling Offensive? (Opinion)

I don't really remember a time when so many people were offended by something just about all the time. Jokes, memes or just about anything it seems is probably going to offend someone. The funny thing is that it's usually someone being offended on behalf of someone else. It's gotten...
The Camera Catches the Family Dog Simply Loving Life in Their Pool

The Camera Catches the Family Dog Simply Loving Life in Their Pool. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PECtY03xwSo&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Have you ever wondered what your family dog does when you are not watching? Perhaps, your answer is: sleeping, eating, or destroying some stuff. How about having some fun and just loving life?. Dogs know how to...
Faribault, MN
