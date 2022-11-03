Read full article on original website
Flagler County residents prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — With Florida set within the sights ofSubtropical Storm Nicole, many people in Flagler County are getting ready, bracing for potential flooding. “We’re shoring up,” a resident said. “There was a breach behind the pool following the hurricane, so we’re trying to shore up the pool and the clubhouse.”
Coastal Volusia County residents urged to finish storm preps Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials are urging coastal residents to finish their storm preparations ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole by the end of the day Monday. Officials said there are around two dozen structures in the county that could be in jeopardy due to preexisting erosion from...
Subtropical Storm Nicole bears down on Florida, Orlando-area counties distributing sandbags
Subtropical storm Nicole is heading this way and Orlando-area counties are distributing sandbags ahead of potential flooding. Nicole is currently several hundred miles east of the Bahamas and is expected to cut westward toward the islands and the Florida peninsula in the coming days. A hurricane watch has been issued by the National Hurricane Center from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach.
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
Daytona Beach residents prepare for storm damage while still reeling from Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach access is already blocked off along much of the coast. Several structures in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores are at risk of falling into the ocean, which has been the case since Hurricane Ian made landfall about a month ago. Residents in...
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Stay off the beach: Volusia, Flagler issue warning due to impending tropical disturbance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials with Volusia and Flagler counties are warning beachgoers ahead of the weekend as a potential tropical system is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, rough seas, rain and beach erosion to the area. An area of low pressure across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and...
Volusia County: Storm could threaten coast
Volusia County is urging coastal residents to watch for the potential development of a subtropical low-pressure system that may impact the county starting this weekend. According to a press release, the storm could bring strong rip currents, high surf and 5-12 feet waves, increasing the chance for further coastal erosion as the effects are expected to last through next week.
Tropical disturbance to bring rough weather to hurricane-torn Central Florida coasts
The storm system heading for Florida has residents and leaders in Flagler and Volusia counties more than concerned. Emergency operations leaders say the system, a nor-easter, is expected to bring wind, rain and big surf. They don't expect flooding rain, so that's a relief for areas inland. The most significant impact will no doubt be along the battered oceanfront.
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 7, 2022
Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. To include your event in...
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
Potential tropical system may bring more flooding in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ian caused so much hardship for so many and even more than a month later, flooding is still an issue, especially along the St. Johns River. A major rain event in the forecast is unwelcome news for those living by Lake Monroe where the situation has improved but is still fragile.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Where you can get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. Orange County will have four sandbag locations open for residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:. Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave. Ft. Christmas Historical Park, 1300 N....
Seminole County residents anxious over possible rising flood waters ahead of storm next week
GENEVA, Fla. - Geneva, Florida, resident Bob Boulanger is still living with the effects of Hurricane Ian. His home on the banks of Lake Harney was badly flooded. He said it will be even tougher if the floodwaters rise again, with a predicted storm arriving over the next few days.
Flagler Beach says walker over repairs could cost more than $1 million
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The City of Flagler Beach says it may cost more than $1 million to fix or repair 25 walkovers that were damaged during Tropical Storm Ian. For the small community, the walkovers are crucial allowing locals and visitors to access the beach. "You’re not gonna get...
2 men, 1 from Casselberry, die in crash with tree in Dixie County, troopers say
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men, one from Casselberry and the other from Horseshoe Beach, died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash with a tree in Dixie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred after 12 a.m. on County Road 351 south of SW 782nd Avenue,...
Daytona Beach Animal Shelter faces overcrowding; new guidelines in place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society has announced that it will not be taking in dogs that have a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit said that it will be euthanizing dogs that meet these parameters. Just this morning, it explained that it has been facing...
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. A pedestrian was reportedly taken to the hospital after being struck...
