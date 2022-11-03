ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WESH

Flagler County residents prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — With Florida set within the sights ofSubtropical Storm Nicole, many people in Flagler County are getting ready, bracing for potential flooding. “We’re shoring up,” a resident said. “There was a breach behind the pool following the hurricane, so we’re trying to shore up the pool and the clubhouse.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Subtropical Storm Nicole bears down on Florida, Orlando-area counties distributing sandbags

Subtropical storm Nicole is heading this way and Orlando-area counties are distributing sandbags ahead of potential flooding. Nicole is currently several hundred miles east of the Bahamas and is expected to cut westward toward the islands and the Florida peninsula in the coming days. A hurricane watch has been issued by the National Hurricane Center from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County: Storm could threaten coast

Volusia County is urging coastal residents to watch for the potential development of a subtropical low-pressure system that may impact the county starting this weekend. According to a press release, the storm could bring strong rip currents, high surf and 5-12 feet waves, increasing the chance for further coastal erosion as the effects are expected to last through next week.
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida,  and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 7, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. To include your event in...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

