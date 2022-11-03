ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 10

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 10 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma...
KANSAS STATE
College Football News

Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 10

Well that just made everything more interesting. It was a fun weekend of games with some massive moves up top – more on how this will shake out in the College Football Playoff race in a moment – but there were a few other key wins that should change the landscape of the bowl season.
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 10

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 10. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 Week 10 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy