Related
College Football News
AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 10
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 10 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma...
College Football News
Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 10
Well that just made everything more interesting. It was a fun weekend of games with some massive moves up top – more on how this will shake out in the College Football Playoff race in a moment – but there were a few other key wins that should change the landscape of the bowl season.
College Football News
College Football Playoff Chase: Ranking The 12 Teams Still Alive After Week 10
Who’s still alive in the chase to get into the 2023-2023 College Football Playoff? After Week 10, here are the 12 teams still alive and what they need to do to get in. Who’s still realistically in the mix for this College Football Playoff thing?. We don’t have...
College Football News
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 10
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 10. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 Week 10 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
