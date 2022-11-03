Read full article on original website
Oregon votes on gun control, health care measures
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians will vote Tuesday on a slate of measures including one that would add a permit and firearms training requirement for new gun buyers and another that would make Oregon the first state to mandate health care as a human right. Measure 114 would require...
All The News That's Fit: Vitamin research, human composting and robohips
This week in health news, from UC San Diego's Scott LaFee
