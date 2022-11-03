Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden Orange Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out the beautiful golden rays in the evening sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Forest High School band program to host mattress sale fundraiser for new uniforms
The Forest High School’s Marching Wildcats will host a mattress sale fundraiser on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to raise money for new uniforms to celebrate the band program’s 100th anniversary season. In the winter of 1922, the first school band in the state...
Golf event raises $25,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Marion County
The 5th Annual Grip It-N-Rip It for Kids Golf Tournament was held last week to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County. The golf tournament, which was initially postponed due to Hurricane Ian, was held on Monday, October 31 at the Ocala Country Club located at 6823 SE 12th Circle.
Rainbow Over The Equestrian Hotel In Ocala
Check out this beautiful rainbow that appeared over The Equestrian hotel in Ocala. Thanks to Craig Goodwill for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
June Simpson Boston
June Simpson Boston, 87, of Ocala, FL passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 27, 2022 after a battle with dementia. June was born on May 22, 1935 to Henry “Harry” Simpson Jr. and Dorothy Branch Simpson in Lake City, FL. She attended school in Summerfield and High Springs, graduating from High Springs High School in 1953. After marrying and raising her two daughters, she reunited with her childhood sweetheart Bill and they were wed in 1975. They resided in Valdosta, GA and the Ocala area.
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event held at World Equestrian Center
Individuals and families from across Ocala/Marion County took part in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at the World Equestrian Center on Saturday morning. The fundraising event, which is hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, and it aims to raise money for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.
Earnest Proctor Young
Earnest Proctor Young, age 79, of Ocala Florida, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 3, 2022. He was born on August 24, 1943 in Belfry, Kentucky a son to the late Hiram and Suzy Mahala (Cline) Young. On January 1, 1963 he married his best friend, Judith Young. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a son, Earnest Dale Young; brothers, James Young, Bill Young and Darrell Young; two sisters, Una Fay Painter and Myrtle Davies.
Joseph Francis Delaney
Joseph Francis Delaney, 82, died peacefully on Monday October 17, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Born in Kalispell, Montana and raised in Detroit, Joe is the third of five brothers born to the late Dr. James R. Delaney (d.1964) and Agnes Marie (née Ganley, d.1982). He and two brothers, the late Dr. James Raymond Jr. (d. 2017) and John Patrick (d. 2012), are remembered by their surviving brothers, Jerome Aloyisious (Tina) of Wilmington, NC and Terrance William of Grand Cayman, by Joe’s children and grandchildren (named below), as well as a lively extended family of nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren.
Ocala Electric Utility receives “Building Strong Communities” award
The “Building Strong Communities” award was presented to Ocala Electric Utility during the Florida Municipal Electric Association’s annual Energy Connections Conference and Trade Show, which was held earlier this week in Orlando. These awards were created to recognize Florida’s community-owned public power utilities for their efforts to...
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital receives 37 Healthgrades Quality Awards
HCA Florida Healthcare announced last week that its hospitals were recognized with over 650 quality awards from Healthgrades, including 37 awards that were received by HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Healthgrades, a leading marketplace that connects doctors and patients, recognizes high-performing hospitals for their commitment to delivering excellence in patient care...
Dunnellon Police Department looking for stolen library statue
The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a statue that was stolen from the Dunnellon Public Library earlier this year. In a social media post, DPD stated that the statue of a boy named Booker and his dog, Buster (pictured below) was stolen from the public library located at 20351 Robinson Road in July of 2022.
OPD arrests man accused of threatening cousin with firearm
A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of threatening his cousin with a firearm during a card game. On Friday, October 28, shortly after 6:40 p.m., an OPD officer responded to a residence in the 1800 block of NW 2nd Street in reference to a man, later identified as Johntrelle C. Fields, who had allegedly used a firearm to threaten a relative.
