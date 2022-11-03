- More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low. According to data released by the state Department of Health, as of last Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released on October 7.

