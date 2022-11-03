Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Senate race could be headed for runoff election
The Georgia Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock remains tight, which means it could be heading for a runoff election in December. Polls show that the gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is also close. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
What impact does a Trump endorsement have on GOP candidates?
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed 247 Republican candidates in the midterm elections. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News to discuss what impact a Trump endorsement has on key races and takes a closer look at the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Political heavyweights turn out for Pennsylvania Senate race candidates
Political heavyweights traveled to Pennsylvania to make final pushes for Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, who are locked in a tight contest. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with more.
DeSantis allies privately express anger over Trump's "DeSanctimonious" jab
Several allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, including some who are close to former President Donald Trump, have privately expressed anger and even disgust with Trump for publicly calling his fellow Republican "Ron DeSanctimonious," CBS News reports. They're urging DeSantis, his family and his top aides to move forward with a 2024 presidential bid.
Georgia sees highest-ever early midterm voter turnout
With just one day to go until Election Day, more than 2.5 million Georgians have already cast their votes. This is the highest early turnout for a midterm year in the state's history. Meanwhile, polls show the Senate race is in a virtual tie with candidates making their final appeals. Nikole Killion reports from Atlanta.
Ohio Senate race tests Trump's hold on Republican Party
Recent polling shows Republican candidate J.D. Vance with a slight lead over Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's highly-contested Senate race. Time magazine's senior Washington correspondent Philip Elliott joins us with a look at how this race could test former President Trump's hold on the Republican Party.
Presidential push ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
President Biden and former President Obama campaigned together for midterm candidates in Pennsylvania as former President Trump hit the campaign trail for Republicans. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss their efforts.
Florida voters on midterms, possible Trump 2024 presidential run
"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil is in Florida talking to voters ahead of tight congressional and gubernatorial races. Tuesday's results could affect the control of Congress, but some voters are already looking toward the White House in 2024.
Tight Senate race between Fetterman and Oz in Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, poling shows Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are virtually tied in the polls heading into Election Day. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins John Dickerson with more from Pittsburgh.
Key Senate race down to the wire in Pennsylvania
One of this year's most closely watched races is for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. Polls show that Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are neck and neck. Jericka Duncan reports.
Trump, DeSantis hold dueling rallies across Florida
Escalating tensions between former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were apparent as the two held separate rallies in the state. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the potential consequences of the rivalry.
How "pressured parents" may help determine who prevails in the 2022 midterms
To better understand this year's midterm elections, CBS News has identified key groups of voters whose motivations go beyond party labels. They include "pressured parents," who are concerned about inflation and their children's well-being in the post-pandemic world. CBS News sat down with three parents in the Philadelphia suburbs to...
Arizona races close as Election Day approaches
In Arizona, two of the top races include Republicans who are 2020 election deniers. Both are running tight races against Democratic opponents. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
Parents open up on issues influencing their vote
Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with "pressured parents" in Pennsylvania about what's driving them to vote. Crime, inflation and abortion access are among their concerns. They could be the difference in the state's high-stakes election.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson publishes first Supreme Court opinion in Ohio death row case
Washington — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday published her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court, dissenting from the court's refusal to hear a case involving an Ohio man on death row. In a short, two-page dissent joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Jackson wrote that she would...
CBS News
Florida COVID-19 death toll continues to mount
- More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low. According to data released by the state Department of Health, as of last Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released on October 7.
CBS News
District 49 School Board member posts Hitler quote, Board president responds
The following story comes from CBS News Colorado's partner station, KKTV in Southern Colorado:. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. The post, included at the bottom of this article begins with a quote from Adolph Hitler. Board Member Ivy...
CBS News
2.3 magnitude earthquake detected in New Hampshire Sunday morning
LACONIA, N.H. — A day after a small earthquake was detected off Nantucket, the state of New Hampshire experienced one of its own on Sunday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit areas west of Lake Winnisquam at around 4:30 a.m. Residents nearby reported that...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas
POWDERLY, Texas — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county's...
CBS News
2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds
Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
CBS News
568K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0