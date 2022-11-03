Read full article on original website
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
Explosion Inside Enclosed Trailer Injures Two People in Houston County
Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men from Wisconsin were injured after an explosion that occurred inside an enclosed trailer Friday evening. The Houston County Sherriff’s Office said first responders were dispatched to the Money Creek Haven Campground just north of Houston to the report that two people had just been burnt stemming from an apparent explosion that occurred in an enclosed trailer around 5:45 p.m.
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot
This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
Trial Starts Monday for Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A trial starts Monday for a Rochester man who was at the center of a large drug bust last year. 25-year-old Dahir Omar Dahir entered not guilty pleas last June to charges stemming from a February 2021 traffic stop in which Rochester police seized nearly 6,000 suspected Oxycodone pills valued at an estimated $180,000. The charges say he was stopped for speeding on Elton Hills Dr.
Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
Saturday afternoon fire results in the death of family dog
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday that resulted in the death of a family dog. RFD said at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call for a fire on the main floor of a single-family residence off Pointe Dr. SW - the first arriving crew noted that smoke was coming from the front door.
MN DNR, Freeborn County Sheriff issues burning restrictions Sunday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Freeborn County Sheriff have issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. due to dry weather and gusting winds. The burn ban is for all fires aside from small recreational fires. The full warning...
Here’s How To Register to Ring Bells in Southeast Minnesota
Get your loose change out of those couch cushions and throw them in your car because you are going to need them in Rochester, Minnesota starting on Friday. The Ringing for The Salvation Army Is Going To Start in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday. One of my favorite memories with my...
UPDATE: Multiple crews battle large fire at Kasson business Sunday evening
UPDATE (11/7/2022 10:30 a.m.) – Kasson Fire & Rescue provided an update Monday morning on a large structure fire that occurred on Sunday evening. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Kasson Fire along with Byron Fire, Dodge Center Fire and Mantorville Fire were all paged to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Hwy in Kasson.
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
Plea Deal For Former RCTC Football Player Accused of Assaults
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC football player will be sentenced in January for his involvement in a fight that broke out after a Yellowjacket football game in October of last year. On Friday, 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza entered into a plea agreement to settle charges in that case...
