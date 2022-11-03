As someone who bikes frequently both for pleasure and as a mode of transportation, bike paths are necessary for me to feel confident that I can bike safely. While I have used the Reformatory branch as it is, I know very well how dangerous it is to cross the street at Concord Road. The proposed bikeway extension will make it safer for both cyclists and walkers by putting an underpass there. I have also heard from disabled people who would benefit from the path being paved. They deserve to use that path and to reap its benefits just as much as everyone else.

7 DAYS AGO