Letter to the Editor: The Town is Attempting to Subvert the Democratic Process
The Town is preventing the Conservation Commission from reviewing Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB)’s proposed modification of the construction plans for the Minuteman Bikeway Project. The Commission’s responsibility is to perform such a review and it cannot allow applicants to do it for themselves. The Notice of Intent...
Covered parking and storage facility coming northwest of City Hall
A developer has submitted preliminary paperwork to the city to build a 5-acre covered RV parking and storage facility just west of North White and Parker Road and north of […] This post Covered parking and storage facility coming northwest of City Hall appeared first on InMaricopa.
Final Bikeway Forum – On Zoom – More Informational Than Emotional
Monday’s second and final community forum on the proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway was more decorous and had a less emotional tone than the first. Perhaps that’s because this one was on Zoom. The format was identical: a 25-minute presentation by Select Board members Emily Mitchell, chair,...
Slots on Fire Station Building Committee Open to Qualified Residents
The Bedford Select Board is seeking residents to serve on the upcoming Fire Station Building Committee, which will help choose a designer and provide oversight of the construction project. As voted last March by Annual Town Meeting, the Building Committee will include the fire chief (or his designee), the facilities...
Letter to the Editor: Concerns with Select Board’s Siting Process for New Fire Station
The purposes for the two fire station petition articles are briefly as follows:. The first would revoke any uncontracted expenditure for design work on a new fire station at 139 The Great Road (“139 TGR”) while other sites are reviewed. The second would establish a Citizen Study Committee...
Letter to the Editor: Blanding’s Turtle Species Threatened by Bike Trail Expansion
You may know me as the gal to call for Opossum rescue, or Hanscom Field projects. Now I ask for your help to save rare, threatened Blanding’s Turtles. Please vote NO to paving the Reformatory Branch Trail (RBT). Local Expert Dr. Bryan Windmiller educated Bedford residents recently (watch at...
Board of Appeals Continues Deliberations on South Road Apartment Plan
The Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals has continued deliberations until Dec. 8 on the proposed 20-apartment development at 330 South Rd. near the intersection at Summer Street, more than three months after the initial hearing. Last week, the board held its third continued session on the local initiative project, which,...
Letter to the Editor: Abutter Supports Town’s Purchase of Land Rights to Reformatory Trail
I have been following the debate around the Minuteman Extension over the past several weeks with interest and admiration for the passionate engagement of my fellow Bedford citizens. I’ve heard compelling arguments both for and against the paving… and like many of you, this is not a clear black and white issue for me. In the spirit of advancing the discussion though, I’d like to provide my own perspective as an abutter who regularly accesses the Reformatory Trail from my own backyard and who theoretically has something to lose from all this.
Letter to the Editor: The Board of Assessors Explain the Upcoming Re-Evaluation of Property
~Submitted by Matthew Lanefski, Assessing Director, Town of Bedford. Each year, the Board of Assessors approves new values for all properties. Every five years, state law requires the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to provide an additional layer of revaluation and approval. An increase in your assessment does not automatically indicate a similar percent increase in your tax bill, because the tax rate for fiscal year 2023 has not yet been set.
Rec Director Outlines Upcoming Outdoor Improvements
Changes and improvements are coming to outdoor recreation facilities in the center of town. “Our office is working closely with the Department of Public Works and the town manager’s office. We had a Fields Partnership meeting,” Recreation Director Josh Smith told the Recreation Commission last week. Smith said...
Consultant: Building on Fire Station Site about 150 Years Old
The building at 139 The Great Road – the approved site for a new fire station – may not be as old as some historians thought. Ryan Hayward, a preservation consultant engaged by the town manager to research the structure, told the Select Board on Monday that his investigation indicates it was erected sometime after 1875.
Letter to the Editor: Yes Vote on Paving the Trail is a Vote for Safety and the Environment
As someone who bikes frequently both for pleasure and as a mode of transportation, bike paths are necessary for me to feel confident that I can bike safely. While I have used the Reformatory branch as it is, I know very well how dangerous it is to cross the street at Concord Road. The proposed bikeway extension will make it safer for both cyclists and walkers by putting an underpass there. I have also heard from disabled people who would benefit from the path being paved. They deserve to use that path and to reap its benefits just as much as everyone else.
Letter to the Editor: A View on Community Input to the Reformatory Branch Design
The debate over the Reformatory Branch Trail is long standing. At the 2010 Town Meeting, I presented from the stage, and spoke out against paving. Along with many others, I believe that “less is more.”. Town leaders assured us of future chances to discuss possible designs, including alternatives to...
Letter to the Editor: Reformatory Trail Issues Can be Fixed Without Paving, Widening
Issues on the dirt trail can be addressed without destroying a natural environment sought by diverse users– walkers, runners, bicyclists, those with assistive devices –as a healthy refuge from a busy, noisy world, or forcing an unprecedented hostile takeover of our neighbors’ private sanctuaries – their yards.
Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail
For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
Letter to the Editor: New Fire Station Planning Needs to Consider a Substation
The need for a fire substation east of the Route 3 corridor has been on the table for years. When I was a Selectman decades ago, we hired the former State Fire Marshall, Robert Ulm, as the new Chief. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding fire safety. Development on Middlesex Turnpike was underway then, and Chief Ulm was clear that Bedford would need a substation in that corridor. It was not a question of “If,” but of “When”.
Letter to the Editor: One Reader’s Reasons for Supporting Town Acquisition of Land Along the RBT
A list of reasons why I am voting yes for the approval for the Town of Bedford to acquire the land along the Reformatory Branch Trail:. This is a project that the town and the citizens have been voting for repeatedly over the past decade and a half. I worry...
Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space
The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
Security a Focus of 40 Middlesex Turnpike Office Building Site Plan
The Planning Board approved a site plan for modifications to a building at 40 Middlesex Turnpike last week with an emphasis on security. That’s because the three-story, 72,000-square-foot office building will house two undisclosed federal government agencies under a 15-year lease. FD Stonewater recently purchased the property from Aware, Inc.
