Letter to the Editor: Abutter Supports Town’s Purchase of Land Rights to Reformatory Trail

I have been following the debate around the Minuteman Extension over the past several weeks with interest and admiration for the passionate engagement of my fellow Bedford citizens. I’ve heard compelling arguments both for and against the paving… and like many of you, this is not a clear black and white issue for me. In the spirit of advancing the discussion though, I’d like to provide my own perspective as an abutter who regularly accesses the Reformatory Trail from my own backyard and who theoretically has something to lose from all this.
Letter to the Editor: The Board of Assessors Explain the Upcoming Re-Evaluation of Property

~Submitted by Matthew Lanefski, Assessing Director, Town of Bedford. Each year, the Board of Assessors approves new values for all properties. Every five years, state law requires the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to provide an additional layer of revaluation and approval. An increase in your assessment does not automatically indicate a similar percent increase in your tax bill, because the tax rate for fiscal year 2023 has not yet been set.
Rec Director Outlines Upcoming Outdoor Improvements

Changes and improvements are coming to outdoor recreation facilities in the center of town. “Our office is working closely with the Department of Public Works and the town manager’s office. We had a Fields Partnership meeting,” Recreation Director Josh Smith told the Recreation Commission last week. Smith said...
Letter to the Editor: Yes Vote on Paving the Trail is a Vote for Safety and the Environment

As someone who bikes frequently both for pleasure and as a mode of transportation, bike paths are necessary for me to feel confident that I can bike safely. While I have used the Reformatory branch as it is, I know very well how dangerous it is to cross the street at Concord Road. The proposed bikeway extension will make it safer for both cyclists and walkers by putting an underpass there. I have also heard from disabled people who would benefit from the path being paved. They deserve to use that path and to reap its benefits just as much as everyone else.
Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail

For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
Letter to the Editor: New Fire Station Planning Needs to Consider a Substation

The need for a fire substation east of the Route 3 corridor has been on the table for years. When I was a Selectman decades ago, we hired the former State Fire Marshall, Robert Ulm, as the new Chief. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding fire safety. Development on Middlesex Turnpike was underway then, and Chief Ulm was clear that Bedford would need a substation in that corridor. It was not a question of “If,” but of “When”.
Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space

The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
Security a Focus of 40 Middlesex Turnpike Office Building Site Plan

The Planning Board approved a site plan for modifications to a building at 40 Middlesex Turnpike last week with an emphasis on security. That’s because the three-story, 72,000-square-foot office building will house two undisclosed federal government agencies under a 15-year lease. FD Stonewater recently purchased the property from Aware, Inc.
