BLM may seek comment on Wyoming land buy in a few months

CHEYENNE – A federal agency envisions seeking comment, in perhaps a few months, from the public on its largest purchase of land in Wyoming.

According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management, it may not "take too long to address" the concerns about the previous public notification process on the acquisition that were raised by the state. BLM's Tyson Finnicum said those "concerns were narrowly focused," and so it may not take longer than "a few months at most" to begin the public-comment process.

"Once the analysis is completed, the BLM will put the supplemental environmental assessment out for public review and comment," Finnicum wrote in an email Thursday, responding to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's questions from Wednesday. That is when a settlement was disclosed by Gov. Mark Gordon between the agency and Wyoming.

"The duration of the comment period is yet to be determined, but we typically offer at least 30 days for similar documents," added Finnicum.

It is unclear whether BLM will hold any events related to the multimillion-dollar takeover of the Marton Ranch in Natrona and Carbon counties. In a June 2 announcement , BLM had said it was buying 35,000-plus acres of the land southwest of Casper.

"A public meeting is not planned at this time, but is also not off the table," Finnicum wrote in his email Thursday. It "may depend on what comes of the additional analysis or the feedback we receive," he added. "BLM also plans to undertake a public planning process for the property in the near future that will include greater opportunities for involvement, like workshops and comment periods."