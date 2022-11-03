Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
realtybiznews.com
Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country
Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
Briefs: Athena Studios opening soon; ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ visits Atlanta virtually Nov. 7; New Country fundraiser
Athena Studios, the first film and TV studio based in Athens, is set to open its doors in mid-January ahead of schedule,...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Absolute Best Things To Do In Atlanta At Night
Atlanta nightlife has a reputation across America. The food spots and numerous clubs constantly tend to tourists and other Southern visitors day in and day out. The vibrant city life makes it easy to find things to do in Atlanta at night. This article is going to show you what can adults do in Atlanta at night.
atlantafi.com
RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
fox5atlanta.com
Japanese restaurant celebrates 50 successful years in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Remember when we spent a morning at Nakato Japanese Restaurant back in 2017, celebrating the establishment’s 45th anniversary? We sure do! And now that owner Sachi Nakato Takahara and her team are celebrating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, we knew we needed to return to help them mark the delicious milestone.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb restaurant update: Cherokee Chophouse, Chopt openings
More than two years after the Cherokee Cattle Co. closed on Canton Road, its long-promised successor is set to open. Cherokee Chophouse will serve its first meals Wednesday for dinner, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sunday. Updates on that account have been picking up in recent weeks...
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
AccessAtlanta
Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta
All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
Visit 4 Atlanta museums free with Bank of America, Merrill card
ATLANTA — People with Bank of America and Merrill credit or debit cards can get in free at four Atlanta museums this Saturday and Sunday. The program is a part of the bank's Museums On Us program, where they said cardholders could access 11 top cultural attractions throughout Georgia. This weekend November 5 through November 6, there are four Atlanta museums that BOA bankers can visit free of cost.
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young speaks on death of rapper TakeOff
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawk's star Trae Young is speaking out on the death of beloved Atlanta rapper TakeOff days after the Migos member's death in Houston. The point guard touched on how the tragedy has effected him on and off the court in the past week. "For me, all...
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
Remembering TakeOff: Atlanta icon, creative genius
ATLANTA — Atlanta artist Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to the world as Migos member TakeOff, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. As the investigation continues in Texas, fans worldwide remember his contribution to the music industry. In Atlanta, a mural was painted along the popular Beltline. The painting...
Frontier brings more nonstop international flights to world's busiest airport
ATLANTA — Frontier is bringing more nonstop flights to new summer travel destinations from the world's busiest airport. The airline is starting nonstop service this weekend from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to three international destinations. Travelers can now book one flight to Nassau, Bahamas and San Salvador, El Salvador. Starting Monday, the airline will also launch a nonstop service to Kingston, Jamaica and later in the month travelers can book nonstop flights to San Jose, Costa Rica.
Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
‘Significant’ gas leak in Alpharetta repaired after forcing residents indoors
A gas leak in a residential area of Alpharetta forced people to stay indoors Monday afternoon, officials said....
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0