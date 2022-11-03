ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago

By Mark Kelly
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiWSG_0ixvCLx200

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville doctor said if Tennessee’s abortion law existed decades ago, then his wife would have died.

In 1997, Dr. Richard Orland and his wife, La Quita Martin, were trying to get pregnant. It was quite the journey for the young couple. Five miscarriages and rounds of fertility treatments later, finally, they received good news.

Keep up with News 2’s continuing coverage of the upcoming November 8 General Election

“We were overjoyed when we learned that my wife was pregnant,” said Dr. Orland.

But at 19 weeks, doctors told them the fetus had four fetal heart defects.

“There was no way that the fetus would exist outside the womb. We also consulted with our clergy, family, and friends. This, coupled with health risk to my wife, we decided to terminate the pregnancy,” he said.

Their dream of a second child, a sibling for their only son, Eli, did not happen. And Dr. Orland fears because of Tennessee’s new abortion law, couples today will face an even more dreadful decision.

“It was one of the hardest decisions we ever had to make. This was 24 years ago. Should this occur today, I’d be planning two funerals, that of the fetus and that of my wife.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News 2 Spotlight

Stacy Dunn, president of Tennessee Right to Life, said there’s a lot of what she describes as deceitful information coming from the abortion rights side.

“This kind of information, misinformation, is being spread mainly by those in the past who have profited from the destruction of unborn children. Again, good doctors practicing good medicine looking after both mother and child have nothing to fear under this law,” said Dunn.

Dr. Orland said he is so troubled by the abortion legislation that he spoke in front of a special judiciary committee at the State Capitol. That individual committee bill was killed, but in the end, the abortion law passed. However, Dr. Orland does not see it having much of a future in Tennessee.

“My gut, and my hopes, tell me that this will be changed so that women will have a choice,” said Dr. Orland.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

Dr. Orland said politicians who passed this abortion ban are practicing medicine without a license and taking away the choice for women to make the best decision for their health.

Dunn said legislators with good intent may feel it’s necessary to clarify something in the law during the next session, but she also said Tennesseans do not want this law weakened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 23

AP_001400.18860b02ea2842d78e8095e7952dba52.1418
4d ago

Does no one else realize that the law does make exceptions to prevent death or major damage to the mother? Not making light of the post and the situation this man’s wife was in, but this new law would have still allowed an abortion in her situation.

Reply(5)
12
Saul Ratley
4d ago

I’m happy your wife survived and saddened over her difficulties and the death of the fetus (child). How many other fetuses (children) have been sacrificed by women, or couples, who simply didn’t want them? What is the ratio and why does a fetus (child) not have a voice, or the opportunity for life? How long before the older generation becomes as much an inconvenience with their inevitable maladies? How long before society snuffs out their lives, too ???

Reply
6
Kevin Ellison
4d ago

no she wouldn't died because if there's a medical reason to have a abortion you can still one. just another article spreading false information.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

This Week with Bob Mueller: November 6, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Election day is right around the corner, and here in Tennessee incumbent Republican Governor Bill Lee is seeking another four-year term. Gov. Lee sits down with News 2’s Bob Mueller to discuss his vision for Tennessee’s future. 400+ voters cast ballots in the wrong district race in Davidson County. The ballot […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
JACKSON, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy