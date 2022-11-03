Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Two chances for rain, eyeing a big cold blast
Winds will be turning around from a warmer direction early this week. Overnight a few more clouds will greet us with a typical fall feeling in the air. Clouds will be on the move Monday as temps warm near average for this time of year. Monday night a few showers...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 11-06-22
We still have another mostly sunny day in store for the Four States before some clouds start moving back across the region. Today we have a ridge of high pressure at the surface and dry air in place to allow nearly full insolation throughout the day. A southerly flow and those radiant rays will boost high temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. A weak cool front will be dropping south through the region late in the day into the early evening hours. The front won’t do anything significant to impact our weather as it moves through later today, because the resident air mass is too dry. However, deepening low pressure over the northern Plains will begin to pull increasingly warm and moist air out of the Lower Mississippi Valley, back across the Four States region, Monday into Tuesday. As that moist air rides over the top of relatively cooler Four States air at the surface, widely scattered showers may begin developing later Monday night into Tuesday. This large area of cloud cover will make progress north of the region by Wednesday, allowing a return to mostly sunny skies. Until that happens, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, which will limit high temperatures to the lower and middle 60s. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday, when mostly sunny skies return on a strengthening southerly wind. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower and middle 70s for most of the area, although a few spots could top out in the upper 70s. Cooler air returns for the second half of the week behind a cold front, which arrives in the area on Thursday. We should have a more widespread expanse of rainfall on Thursday in association with this front. Drier and much colder air streams into the region on northwest winds Veterans Day into the weekend. Temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees below average for early November; topping out only in the middle and upper 40s both Friday and Saturday.
abc17news.com
Tracking a cooler start to the week followed by big temperature swings
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows falling into the lower 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 60s. EXTENDED: A weak cold front moves through overnight, bringing temperatures down into the lower 40s by morning. Tomorrow will be cooler and breezy in the wake of the front as temperatures only make the lower 60s. A warm front approaches from the southwest on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few sprinkles. The upper pattern is quite warm through Wednesday and Thursday as we see upper high pressure build overhead. This will send us to near record highs on Wednesday in the upper 70s. We could also see record warm low temperatures on Thursday morning before a huge cool down settles in for the end of the week. A deep low pressure system forces a cold front through Mid-Missouri on Thursday night, bringing a chance for rain and morning temperatures in the mid-30s on Friday morning. We'll see highs in the mid-40s on Friday and barely struggling to get to 40 over the weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/05/22
Much cooler air has arrived with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. High pressure is building in behind last night’s storm system. This will bring clearing skies this weekend. On Sunday we will still have sunshine with temperatures starting to recover a little bit. Then cooler...
abc17news.com
Tracking storms and strong winds overnight, cooler start to the weekend
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely with wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Lows falling into the low to mid-40s by morning. TOMORROW: Breezy with decreasing clouds and cool temperatures in the mid-upper 50s for highs. EXTENDED: Storms should enter Mid-Missouri by early evening along Highway 65, and then progress east through...
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
kttn.com
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11
Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
Strong To Severe Thunderstorm Chances Return Friday
TULSA, Okla. - It is a windy and partly-cloudy Thursday before shower and storm chances return to Green Country on Friday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds will roll across the area on Thursday with speeds from 15 to 30 mph. Mostly...
‘Strong winter storm’ expected after short break from the rain, NWS says
(KTXL) — The first storm of the season brought rain and snow to the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada, however, the second storm will not be far behind. According to the National Weather Service, additional rain and snow can be expected Saturday through Tuesday across Northern California. Dry weather is expected on both Thursday […]
Cold Front To Bring Storms, Possible Tornadoes To Texas
According to the National Weather Service, there's a chance of thunderstorms possible later this week.
KYTV
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
KMOV
Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre. No one has reported feeling the quake. To report feeling it...
KMOV
Did you hear it? St. Louis County tornado sirens go off early Monday morning
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Tornado sirens accidentally went off in St. Louis County Monday morning. The sirens sounded for less than 20 seconds just before 7:00 a.m. St. Louis County PD later tweeted the sirens went off by accident. The regularly scheduled warning sirens tests that take place on...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
KATV
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
5newsonline.com
When will storms strike Friday?
ARKANSAS, USA — A round of November severe weather is on the way to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Heavy rain, lightning, and wind will be the primary threats, followed by isolated hail and a possible tornado (mainly rain-wrapped). Tap HERE for our interactive radar. How bad will the storms be?
fourstateshomepage.com
Missing Jay man found in floodwaters
STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
Comments / 0