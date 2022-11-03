Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Heartwell Renewables project breaks ground
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A new development is officially underway in Hastings, a joint venture between Love’s and Cargill called Heartwell Renewables. It’s estimated to produce 80 million gallons of renewable diesel from beef tallow. Hastings officials look at the project as a way to inject new life into the economy.
NebraskaTV
2022 Election: Grand Island Mayor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island voters have the opportunity November 8th to vote for the mayor of Grand Island. Doug Brown spoke with NTV News on why he is running. We reached out several times to incumbent Mayor Roger Steele, but he declined the interview.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: KPS Bright Futures Program
KEARNEY, Neb. — Any expectant mother will tell you, she will take all the advice she can get when it comes to giving birth, caring for an infant, and even setting your baby on the right path for a bright future. NTV's Carol Staab tells us how new moms...
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Next weekend, the Central Nebraska LOSS team is holding a special event recognizing Survivors of Suicide loss. To discuss the event, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, board member of for the LOSS Team and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined us live to talk about the event.
