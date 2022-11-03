Read full article on original website
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a semi-truck while walking along the interstate in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the woman had parked her Subaru Crosstrek near milepost 171, west of the U.S. 93 and I84 interchange, in the westbound lane and began walking when a semi-truck hit her at around 2:55 p.m. The crash blocked traffic for a little more than an hour. The incident remains under investigation.
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department arrested an individual after fleeing from officers this afternoon and crashing a vehicle. The incident happened sometime before 3 p.m. on the corner of 8th and North Lincoln in Jerome where the suspect vehicle crashed after running from police. According to Jerome Police, officers had responded to an earlier 911 call for help and was given a description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect has been booked into the Jerome County Jail on multiple charges. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
The Jerome Police Department has decided to challenge Jerome Fire and the community to a sock collection challenge. It is going to be epic! The plan is to collect as many youth socks as they can so they can be donated and distributed to children in need around the area.
You ever visit a place for several years and then one day ask yourself where that came from? I had one of those experiences while eating lunch at a favorite café in Twin Falls. Usually, I’m focused on the conversation and the menu. The social aspect of dining out apparently blots out some of my senses.
For Yellowstone fans, the much-anticipated wait for the fifth season's premiere ends in just a few days. Rip, John, Beth, Kayce, and the rest of the Dutton clan have some payback coming for wrongs done to them in the previous season. Whether you watch the insanely popular drama series Yellowstone...
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is officially back for 2022 and the show promises to be even more amazing and memorable than ever before. Details About the 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event in Twin Falls. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky will return to the Magic Valley on November...
Each year at the College of Southern Idaho they host a Harvest Time Fun Festival that will give you unique gift ideas and out of the house. The event is coming up and it is always a great experience. College of Southern Idaho Harvest Time Fun Festival. This event brings...
When it comes to yard work this time of year most are thinking about raking leaves and making sure the sprinklers are turned off and the hoses are blown out. The summer yard work seems to be in the past, while the focus is turning towards fall and winter. Despite many of us putting away the lawnmowers, it may be wise to use them one last time before putting them away for good this year.
It's not uncommon to see Halloween pumpkins rotting on Twin Falls porches for many days after the celebration has ended. I've got three on the deck railing that I plan to donate to a neighbor with a small farm. In past years, I've never really given much thought to how...
It is one giant place you can get everything you need to know, and more that you probably didn't, for your special day. The wedding experience gathers a ton of wedding vendors into one place so you can find every vendor that best suits your needs on your wedding day. There will be photographers, bakers, DJs, and more. It gets bigger every year.
The skies in Twin Falls have looked a little different lately, and the residents here have taken notice. As the season changes and the snow and rain have come and gone over the last week, the skies have turned dark, but there have been some bright blue skies as well. While the clear days are nice, they haven't been remaining true clear skies, and that is where some residents have had some issues and some theories are beginning to make the rounds in the area. What are these streaks crossing the sky and are these theories justified or are they a fable to scare the residents of the Magic Valley?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has been sentenced to minimum of five years in prison on multiple charges including aggravated battery for a 2021 stabbing in Twin Falls. According to court records, Jacob Bowen was sentenced on October 24, following a jury trial during the summer that found him guilty of aggravated battery, robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Twin Falls Police responded to an apartment on Meadow View Lane on January 1, 2021 for a report of a man that had been beaten and stabbed. The victim said two men, one of them Bowen, began beating him with a hammer. The victim's girlfriend who was also there told the men to grab his wallet because he had just gotten paid. Once the men left the victim went to a neighbor's for help and discovered he'd been stabbed and his wallet was missing. Police wrote in charging documents the victim was treated for stab wounds on his back, facial injuries, and lacerations to the back of the head. Bowen was sentenced to a minimum of five years, 10 years indeterminant, for the aggravated battery charge, a minimum of five years for robbery, 10 years indeterminant, a minimum of five years for the burglary, and five years for the aggravated assault. All charges are to run at the same time.
A busy Halloween weekend has passed and it is a few weeks until the next major holiday rolls around. The weather will be dropping and the wetness of rain and snow will make its presence felt. It would be a nice weekend to stay inside and rest up after last weekend and to stay warm, but then you will be missing out on the many events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Get off the couch and get out this weekend to enjoy some fun that you can't find anywhere else. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest and one of the tallest buildings in downtown Twin Falls is set to open up in less than a week after two years of construction. Galena Opportunities Inc. announced Friday the Main Avenue Lofts will be opened and dedicated November 10, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The groundbreaking for the mixed-use building happened in 2020 at the site of the previous Idaho Youth Ranch building across from Twin Falls City Hall. The building features a mix of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments under one roof. Tenants are already set to move in with KickBack Points LLC. taking up a large portion of the office space while the Idaho Women's Business Center will work with entrepreneurs to take up some of the retail spaces. Main Avenue Lofts will have 44 apartments available from studio to multi-bedroom set ups.
The burning of yard debris is a common practice in many parts of the country. And this time of year, you might be looking for a way to get rid of some fall yard waste without having to haul it away. However, there are some things to consider before lighting that pile of tree trimmings on fire. In the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, there are specific regulations that should be followed when open burning leaves and other yard materials.
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Piles of trash, old furniture, and appliances were recently cleaned up from state owned land near Wendell that is a popular dumping ground and shooting area. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) said agency employees and volunteers helped take three pickup loads and three trailer loads of garbage from the area about six miles north of Wendell that is used for grazing that generates money for public schools in the state. Officials say the area has become a problem in the last few years with more and more trash being illegally dumped.
As Twin Falls County Midterm Elections get closer, more and more politically-charged signs are popping up throughout southern Idaho. I have a Twin Falls neighbor who rarely talks to anyone, but his front yard speaks volumes. It really doesn't matter to me who a person supports when it comes to...
What would you do? What would you do if you were new to Twin Falls and single? Better yet, what would you do if you lived in Twin Falls and were newly divorced or single? In a town this size and today's society with dating apps, online sites, and the old fashion way, dating is more accessible than ever, but may also be harder than ever before. For those new to the area or those new to the dating scene after years of marriage or a relationship, things are not as they used to be and it may be hard to navigate, so what do you do and how do you approach dating in Twin Falls?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will shut down a Twin Falls street for about two weeks for reconstruction forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area. The City of Twin Falls says Madrona Street north of Falls Avenue will get repaved by REG Contracting beginning November 1, and last until November 16. The roadway will be closed off to traffic during the duration of the work. Crews have been building new sidewalks, ADA ramps, along with new curbs and gutter in the area to connect to existing sidewalks. The area is a primary travel area for students to get to and from the Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary. Drivers will need to watch for detours in the area and plan accordingly.
