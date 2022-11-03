Read full article on original website
Porsche Built The Ultimate Safari 911, But You Can’t Have One
PorschePortal axles and a huge suspension lift carried these cars past 19,000 ft, demonstrating just what a Safari 911 is capable of.
Porsche 911 Turbo, GTS And 911 GT3 Get New Center Locking Wheels By TechArt
TechArt will introduce its new Formula VII Race forged wheels for the Porsche 911 Turbo, 911 GTS and 911 GT3 at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in early November. The German-based tuner has become synonymous with Porsche over the years and keeps churning out hit after hit. The most recent was a Porsche 911 Turbo S with the power boosted to 700 horsepower and 664 lb-ft.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
BBC
Lamborghini to enter new hypercar with Iron Lynx
Lamborghini have announced they will partner with the Iron Lynx team in sportscars' new hypercar era in 2024. The Italian partnership could see a female driver compete in the elite class at Le Mans, as Iron Lynx run the Iron Dames all-female team in the lower GT class. The team...
