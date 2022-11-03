Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Spinal Column
New home for Community Sharing officially opens
Community Sharing has been serving people in need since August of 2004. After renting space in five buildings over the years, the nonprofit now has its own home located at 400 Beach Farm Circle in Highland (just north of the Highland Township Public Library). The land was leased to Community...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Christmas movie filmed in Holly holds red carpet premiere: How to view the movie
HOLLY, MI - Tis the holiday movie season and this film shot in Michigan has everything a family Christmas movie should have and then some, including a reindeer, horses, original Christmas music and Santa Claus, himself. Hundreds of people celebrated Christmas a couple of months early last night at the...
Great Towns In Michigan That Sound Like “Body Parts”
Have you ever been on a road-trip and saw an exit sign for a city and said to yourself, "that's a goofy name for a city"?. You're not alone. I do it all of the time. In the state of Michigan we have a lot of cities, villages and townships. According to wikipedia:
Can I Legally Flash My Lights at Other Drivers In Michigan?
Your driving down the street and suddenly an oncoming car flashes their lights at you. Are you confused? You might be. Depending on your source, the amount of flashes, and time of day it could mean a couple of different things. The bigger question is, "Is it even legal to flash people in Michigan?"
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3
There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.
Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench
Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash
(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
With enrollments down, most of Michigan’s public universities admitted almost everybody
With enrollments down sharply among Michigan’s public universities, most of them offered admission this fall to almost everybody who completed an application. Michigan State University, which admitted the largest entering class in its history, rejected less than 9 percent of its applicants. At Eastern Michigan University, where enrollment has...
Comments / 0