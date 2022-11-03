ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MI

Spinal Column

New home for Community Sharing officially opens

Community Sharing has been serving people in need since August of 2004. After renting space in five buildings over the years, the nonprofit now has its own home located at 400 Beach Farm Circle in Highland (just north of the Highland Township Public Library). The land was leased to Community...
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tracy Stengel

Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3

There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench

Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash

(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE

