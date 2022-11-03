U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EU Says It Has Serious Concerns About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Covid Controls Are Hurting More of the Economy
As of Monday, China's Covid controls negatively affected 12.2% of national GDP, up from 9.5% a week ago, according to Nomura's model. The heightened impact came during a week in which many investors speculated that China would soon relax its stringent Covid policy. "We continue to believe that, while Beijing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ex-Obama Advisor Says Global Events Are Overshadowing Climate Change Efforts: ‘We Are Not Acting Swiftly Enough'
"We are not acting swiftly enough, and the impacts and the danger [are] … overtaking our efforts," Alice Hill says. Hill, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama, made her comments during CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum. COP27, which is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is taking place...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Goldman Sachs Says China Is Still ‘Months Away' From Reopening
"The actual reopening is still months away as elderly vaccination rates remain low and case fatality rates appear high among those unvaccinated based on Hong Kong official data," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The firm estimates that a full reopening could bring a 20% rally in the Chinese equity...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Where's the Money? COP27 Climate Summit Opens With a Rallying Call for Rich Nations to Pay Up
Top officials kicked off proceedings at the U.N.'s flagship climate conference by urging wealthy countries to finally fix their broken $100 billion promise, while the hot-button issue of reparations was adopted onto the official agenda for the first time. "We know we have reached a point where finance makes or...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US confirms ‘communications channels’ with Kremlin; Ukraine prepares for battle in Kherson streets
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly says talks with senior Russian officials continue ‘to reduce risk’; Ukrainian forces anticipate fierce fighting in southern city
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Where the Economy Is Showing Signs of a Slowdown Near Recession Levels
Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Use Pay Transparency to Negotiate a Better Salary
An increasing number of states are requiring employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings. Job seekers can use salary information as a starting point to ask the right questions, which can help them get to the top of the pay range. Knowing the salary range can also help job...
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks
World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as U.N. climate talks heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
While Building Truth Social, Trump Spoke With Rivals About Competing Partnerships
Months after Donald Trump began building his social media platform, Truth Social, he considered jumping ship and backing a competitor. Trump spoke with conservative platforms Gettr and Parler about partnerships before completing a deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Truth Social's founders privately worried about a "meltdown" and raised concerns...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount
Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
From Teslas to BMWs, Cars Are Piling Up on Land and at Sea in German Port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Feds Announce Seizure of $3.36 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen a Decade Ago From Illegal Silk Road Marketplace—the Second-Largest Crypto Recovery
James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the theft of about $3.36 billion in bitcoin stolen from the illegal Silk Road marketplace, which the FBI shut down in 2013. This is the federal government's second-largest seizure of cryptocurrency, following the $3.6 billion in stolen crypto linked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Taxation Is a Blunt Instrument, IATA Chief Willie Walsh Says: ‘The Carrot Is Far More Effective Than the Stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)
TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.” “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...
Comments / 0