KCPD officers help save the life of an unresponsive infant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says one of its officers saved the life of an infant. Last Thursday, Officer Richard DuChaine's quick actions are being credited with saving the young child. DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, responded to a call for a one-month-old...
KC-area woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
1 critically injured in scooter crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was critically injured in an overnight crash involving a scooter in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
3 arrested after police chase in Kearney
KEARNEY — Police in Kearney were involved in a brief car chase overnight Nov. 3 that resulted in three people being taken into custody. According to a social media post from police, officers said they initially observed a suspicious vehicle. During the chase, police utilized stop sticks, which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound Interstate 35.
Olathe bank robbery suspect arrested after police chase, wreck
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas, Police Department says one man is in custody after two attempted bank robberies Monday afternoon. Officers were called to two different banks Monday afternoon to investigate reported robberies. Police said officers were called to the U.S. Bank branch in the 15300 block of...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pickup on I-49 in Raymore
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 49, just south of North Cass Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
3 juveniles seriously injured in Olathe crash near US 56
Three juveniles suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday night that occurred in Olathe Kansas near US 56.
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
Family members, friends remember slain KCK teen
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Less than a week after a Kansas City teenager was gunned down at a Halloween party, the community took time today to honor his life. That mass shooting wounded a total of six teens. Police have arrested one person, who is now charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder. Tonight, […]
Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
'We're going after them': DEA sees 41% spike in fentanyl seizures in Kansas and Missouri
Alarming new numbers from the Drug Enforcement Administration show a sharp increase in the amount of fentanyl being seized in Kansas and Missouri. From last year to this year, the amount of fentanyl recovered in the division covering both states is up by 41%. KMBC 9 talked with the DEA and first responders about the concerning stats and what needs to happen to bring the fentanyl crisis to a close.
Driver dies in ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri
The driver of an ATV has died in a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Three children seriously injured in Olathe crash
Olathe police are investigating after a crash left three children seriously injured Saturday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. Saturday they were called to 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street for a two-vehicle crash. Two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old, who were all in the same vehicle, suffered serious injuries. The driver...
Multi-vehicle crash sends multiple to hospital on I-435
A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-435 sent multiple to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
KC-area man attempted to flee with officer in the backseat
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court this week for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute, according to the United State's Attorney.
Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
