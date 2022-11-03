ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game

West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
AMES, IA
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 4:. Lafayette Jeff def. Crown Point, 38-28. West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 44-17. Central Catholic def. Rochester, 24-8. Carroll def. West Central, 47-6.
LAFAYETTE, IN
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
DES MOINES, IA
kyoutv.com

Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Democratic Party Candidates Campaign at Simpson College

Simpson College was the site of a campaign event Thursday, hosting Democratic Party candidates for the Iowa Legislature, Congressional, and Governor offices. State Senate District 11 candidate Lisa Fleishman, State House of Representatives District 21 candidate Joe Kerner, US House of Representatives 1st Congressional District candidate Christina Bohannan, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Four people killed in crash in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a crash in Marshalltown. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive. Marshalltown police say a car crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to burst into flames. Four people were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
The Exponent

2 arrested on OWI charges Friday

A Purdue student was arrested early Friday morning after a Purdue Police officer allegedly caught him driving about 50mph down Northwestern Avenue. Anthony Anderson, 22, was pulled over near the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road about 1:15 a.m., PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. He reportedly told police that he had a few drinks earlier the previous day. He failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN

