Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
West Virginia Walloped in Ames
Iowa State scores 21 points in the fourth quarter to bury the Mountaineers
Fans Reactions to West Virginia's Abysmal Outing vs Iowa State
Mountaineer Nation is in a world of hurt right now.
KCRG.com
Garza scores 30 points, Iowa Wolves win season opener 123-105 against Sioux Falls
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeyes Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon helped the Iowa Wolves win their season opener 123-105 against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Garza scored a team-high 30 points and added 8 rebounds, while Bohannon grabbed three boards in 7 minutes of play.
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 4:. Lafayette Jeff def. Crown Point, 38-28. West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 44-17. Central Catholic def. Rochester, 24-8. Carroll def. West Central, 47-6.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
weareiowa.com
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
kyoutv.com
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
kniakrls.com
Democratic Party Candidates Campaign at Simpson College
Simpson College was the site of a campaign event Thursday, hosting Democratic Party candidates for the Iowa Legislature, Congressional, and Governor offices. State Senate District 11 candidate Lisa Fleishman, State House of Representatives District 21 candidate Joe Kerner, US House of Representatives 1st Congressional District candidate Christina Bohannan, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear.
KCCI.com
Four people killed in crash in Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a crash in Marshalltown. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive. Marshalltown police say a car crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to burst into flames. Four people were...
2 arrested on OWI charges Friday
A Purdue student was arrested early Friday morning after a Purdue Police officer allegedly caught him driving about 50mph down Northwestern Avenue. Anthony Anderson, 22, was pulled over near the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road about 1:15 a.m., PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. He reportedly told police that he had a few drinks earlier the previous day. He failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
KCCI.com
Des Moines National Weather Service says weekend rain has little impact on drought
DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Weather Service in Des Moines says Iowa only saw about two to three inches of rain statewide on Friday and Saturday, and that isn't enough to get us out of the drought. Meteorologist Chad Hahn with the NWS says we'll need to see...
Wind turbine blade manufacturer returning to Iowa thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding
NEWTON, Iowa (WHO) — Nearly one year after shutting its doors in the city of Newton and laying off 700 workers, TPI announced on Thursday they are coming back to Jasper County – next year. TPI had manufactured wind turbine blades from 2008 until December 31st, 2021. The company had filled a hole left in […]
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Comments / 0