Officials warn that Miami-Dade schools will face cuts if voters don't approve tax hike
The cost of living in South Florida has increased dramatically in recent months — with the consumer price index up 10% between August 2021 and August 2022. Still, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is asking residents to dig into their pockets and increase their own property taxes to help raise money for staff pay and safety initiatives.
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
floridapolitics.com
Four runoffs for Broward School Board in wake of grand jury suspensions
Suspended Broward County School Board member Donna Korn is pressing for re-election to her seat. The balance of power on the Broward County School Board is on the line — and who wins the at large seat up for grabs Tuesday might not be the person who takes the seat.
CBS News
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade Schools Bond Referendum
Jim goes one-on-one with Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres, who makes a case for why voters should vote “yes” to Referendum 210 which will include some unsettling numbers on the disparity between what Miami-Dade teachers earn compared to the national average. The need for better school safety will also be discussed. Guest: Dr. Jose L. Dotres/MIAMI-DADE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT.
mediafeed.org
How much will the University of Miami really cost you?
Founded in 1925, the University of Miami has established a reputation for being a well-respected private research institution. University of Miami tuition for 2021/22 was $54,760. This is above the national average for four-year private universities of $35,807. Costs for 2021-22 ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor. 1. Finding...
NBC Miami
GOP With Slim Lead in Miami-Dade, Dems Lead in Broward in Ballots Already Cast
With early voting over and mail-in ballots due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, voting numbers for South Florida were being updated Monday. The numbers are preliminary and unofficial but give an estimate of how many people have voted so far and lists their party affiliation. In Miami-Dade County, where there are...
Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
NBC Miami
Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Broward Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
Portions of South Florida were placed under a hurricane watch after Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and was expected to approach the state later in the week. Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph about 415 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Much of South Florida was in the storm's cone of concern Monday.
miamitimesonline.com
Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2022-2023 Calendar
Keep track of all school days, holidays, vacations, and teacher planning days by downloading the latest M-DCPS calendar for 2022-2023. Make sure your child never misses a day in class. Proper uniform and COVID-19 safety protocols are required. The school calendar is jointly developed by the School Calendar Ad Hoc...
floridapolitics.com
Runoff for Miami-Dade Commission pits Haitian American leaders, former allies against each other
Both agree there is much to be done to help District 2. A two-term Mayor and a longtime nonprofit director are squaring off to be the first person in more than a decade not named Jean Monestime to represent District 2 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. The showdown is between...
Click10.com
Broward man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions game, and claimed his prize last week, Florida Lottery officials confirmed. According to Lottery officials, Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, purchased his winning ticket from the Exxon gas station, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Patrick Azcarate, M.D., Joins Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute as a Cardiologist
November 3, 2022 – Cardiologist Patrick Azcarate, M.D., joins Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cardiology Group, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Azcarate specializes in general cardiology, cardio-oncology and imaging. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re honored to welcome Dr. Azcarate to our cardiologist team and South Florida,”...
usf.edu
If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah
In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
usf.edu
Stilt homes, raised roads, maybe a huge wall. Can Miami-Dade stay safe from storm surge?
It’s been almost a century since a powerful hurricane drove storm surge up the Miami River, a worst-case scenario for what is now one of the most densely populated and at-risk coastal cities in the nation. Ever since Hurricane Andrew set the bar in 1992 for how much damage...
GOP could win key Florida county for the first time in two decades
Republicans are threatening to win Florida's typicall blue Miami-Dade County, which has not voted for a Republican candidate for governor since Jeb Bush two decades ago.
WSVN-TV
New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
New Glimpse of Coral Springs’ Cornerstone Development Now Released
Artist renderings of Cornerstone and Site Plans. {City of Coral Springs}. Cornerstone developers offer a peak into the future multiuse development with recently released floor plans and artist renderings of the North and South Blocks. The city’s architectural review committee will discuss these plans further at their meeting on Wed.,...
wlrn.org
City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved
When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
