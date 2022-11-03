ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade Schools Bond Referendum

Jim goes one-on-one with Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres, who makes a case for why voters should vote “yes” to Referendum 210 which will include some unsettling numbers on the disparity between what Miami-Dade teachers earn compared to the national average. The need for better school safety will also be discussed. Guest: Dr. Jose L. Dotres/MIAMI-DADE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
mediafeed.org

How much will the University of Miami really cost you?

Founded in 1925, the University of Miami has established a reputation for being a well-respected private research institution. University of Miami tuition for 2021/22 was $54,760. This is above the national average for four-year private universities of $35,807. Costs for 2021-22 ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor. 1. Finding...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Talk Media

Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Broward Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

Portions of South Florida were placed under a hurricane watch after Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and was expected to approach the state later in the week. Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph about 415 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Much of South Florida was in the storm's cone of concern Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2022-2023 Calendar

Keep track of all school days, holidays, vacations, and teacher planning days by downloading the latest M-DCPS calendar for 2022-2023. Make sure your child never misses a day in class. Proper uniform and COVID-19 safety protocols are required. The school calendar is jointly developed by the School Calendar Ad Hoc...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions game, and claimed his prize last week, Florida Lottery officials confirmed. According to Lottery officials, Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, purchased his winning ticket from the Exxon gas station, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Patrick Azcarate, M.D., Joins Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute as a Cardiologist

November 3, 2022 – Cardiologist Patrick Azcarate, M.D., joins Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cardiology Group, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Azcarate specializes in general cardiology, cardio-oncology and imaging. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re honored to welcome Dr. Azcarate to our cardiologist team and South Florida,”...
MIAMI, FL
usf.edu

If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah

In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
MIAMI, FL

