Read full article on original website
Related
Little Rock’s first Black mayor faces reelection fight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Frank Scott, Little Rock’s first popularly elected Black mayor, hopes to fend off challenges in Tuesday’s election despite criticism over the city’s spiraling homicide rate and Republican-backed efforts to unseat him. Scott’s reelection bid is one of the few competitive races...
If GOP wins Senate, Boozman set to take helm of ag panel
Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman is expected to coast to reelection Tuesday, but what role the two-term incumbent would play in his next six-year stint depends on whether the GOP clinches control of the Senate in the midterms. Solidly red Arkansas won’t play a starring role in resetting the balance...
Comments / 0