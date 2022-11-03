Read full article on original website
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
First monkeypox-related death reported in New Jersey
TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
US Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Vermont, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford was arrested by the US Marshals Service on outstanding murder charges from Atlantic County. It is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments, 50 Mays...
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said. It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days
LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey
Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
NBC New York
No Jackpot Winners Saturday, But Some Million-Dollar Tickets Sold in NY, NJ
While there weren't any new Powerball billionaires waking up Sunday morning, a handful are $1 million richer than when they went to bed. Saturday's Powerball results weren't bad news for everyone -- lottery officials say at least 16 tickets sold ahead of the drawing earned a $1 million prize. The...
Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey
MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner
With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible. The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant. Think...
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022
The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Former Kmart building to house indoor go-kart track in N.J.
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin.
