Monmouth County, NJ

NJ.com

Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
92.7 WOBM

First monkeypox-related death reported in New Jersey

TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
92.7 WOBM

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet

JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
JACKSON, NJ
94.3 The Point

15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days

LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
LODI, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey

Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
BERLIN, NJ
Shore News Network

Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey

MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible. The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant. Think...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022

The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

