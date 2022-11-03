Read full article on original website
Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police
A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
Man Physically Attacks Deputy in Deerfield Beach: BSO
A man has been arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office after attacking a BSO deputy Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach. According to BSO, responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in Deerfield Beach Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.
GOP With Slim Lead in Miami-Dade, Dems Lead in Broward in Ballots Already Cast
With early voting over and mail-in ballots due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, voting numbers for South Florida were being updated Monday. The numbers are preliminary and unofficial but give an estimate of how many people have voted so far and lists their party affiliation. In Miami-Dade County, where there are...
Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird
In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
ICYMI: Questions Remain Over Who Approved Hialeah Building That Partially Collapsed
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. As repairs continue after a partial apartment building collapse in Hialeah, NBC 6 found the engineer who signed that the structure was safe died months before the inspection. Dozens of families were displaced Monday after...
Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Broward Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
Portions of South Florida were placed under a hurricane watch after Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and was expected to approach the state later in the week. Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph about 415 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Much of South Florida was in the storm's cone of concern Monday.
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Pembroke Pines
Authorities are searching for a driver after a man on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning. Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Island Drive involving a vehicle and a bicyclist a little after 5 a.m.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2012 White Honda Crosstour was traveling northbound on I-95 approaching Atlantic Blvd. when it collided with a motorcycle. Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop into...
High School Football Playoff Matchups Announced for South Florida Programs
With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, several high school football programs from Miami-Dade and Broward found out who they will play in the upcoming Florida High School Athletics Association playoffs. The FHSAA announced the seedings for the upcoming postseason, which will culminate with the state championship games...
