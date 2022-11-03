ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police

A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Physically Attacks Deputy in Deerfield Beach: BSO

A man has been arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office after attacking a BSO deputy Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach. According to BSO, responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in Deerfield Beach Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Broward Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

Portions of South Florida were placed under a hurricane watch after Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and was expected to approach the state later in the week. Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph about 415 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Much of South Florida was in the storm's cone of concern Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Pembroke Pines

Authorities are searching for a driver after a man on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning. Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Island Drive involving a vehicle and a bicyclist a little after 5 a.m.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2012 White Honda Crosstour was traveling northbound on I-95 approaching Atlantic Blvd. when it collided with a motorcycle. Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop into...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

High School Football Playoff Matchups Announced for South Florida Programs

With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, several high school football programs from Miami-Dade and Broward found out who they will play in the upcoming Florida High School Athletics Association playoffs. The FHSAA announced the seedings for the upcoming postseason, which will culminate with the state championship games...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy