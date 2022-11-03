ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Perkins believes Sixers will be fine amid James Harden injury

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers were dealt a blow on Thursday when they learned James Harden had suffered a right foot tendon strain. The future Hall of Famer will miss a month with the injury.

Harden is off to a terrific start. He is averaging 22 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds while shooting 44.1% from the floor to begin the season. Now, the Sixers must find a way to replace his production on the floor.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who was a teammate of Harden’s while with the Oklahoma City Thunder, believes the Sixers will be fine without Harden. They have Tyrese Maxey, after all.

Perkins:

It’s hard to replace James Harden, right? Because of his ability as far making others around him better and get to the free throw line, but they have enough. Woj just talked about Tyrese Maxey, but this is his chance and his opportunity again to show why his name should be up there with a lot of other young stars in the game today. When you mention their name in certain conversations. This kid could flat out ball. Doc Rivers trust him. Joel Embiid trusts him a lot, and I think Tyrese Maxey is going to rise to the occasion even more and elevate his game and this also gives them opportunity to get Tobias Harris back to his All-Star caliber play when he had to step up and get his confidence going again, when you can see some of those 30-point nights every now and then, but look, this team is going to be fine. I didn’t really panic too much even when they got off to the slow start. They’re battling through some injuries right now, but they have enough. You still have PJ Tucker, who’s the ultimate role player, I think Doc could utilize Montrezl Harrell a little bit more off the bench and give him more minutes and let him come in and do his thing as well, but the 76ers are deep. Matisse Thybulle, he really hasn’t played a lot of minutes, this is an opportunity for him to step on the floor. Again, he’s auditioning for the rest of the league so the Sixers have enough. They’ll be fine for the one month that James Harden is out.

The Sixers had a three-game win streak snapped in their home loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. They look to bounce back on Friday when they take on the New York Knicks in their first game without Harden.

