Additional security cameras going up in Zelienople due to crime spike

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Several security cameras will be going up in Zelienople after the borough’s council approved adding more surveillance cameras around town Thursday. Their approval is attributed to the recent spike in crime.

“We were having some serious vandalism and destruction issues at the community park,” said Donald Pepe, Zelienople borough manager.

Pepe said they’ve had issues like this for a while, but it’s really ramped up in last couple of months and the damage is getting worse, especially in the Four Corners community park.

“The latest has been in one of the ladies’ bathrooms at the park. It was just destroyed, ripped up the plumbing and everything else in the early evening,” said Pepe. “It’s in the same locations over and over again, and we need to see why it’s happening and who’s doing it.”

There’s also a graffiti problem. The Zelienople police chief, James Miller, said they already have about 10 cameras in town, and they plan to install at least 20 more.

He showed us where some will go, like in the parking lots where there have been some hit-and-runs. They will also put up more along Main Street.

“We also used the cameras we have on the Main Street to solve three recent retail thefts,” said Miller.

Back in June, cameras also helped police identify and arrest Michael Shipley. Police said he vandalized a bar and other businesses in the area.

Pepe, the borough manager, hopes the extra cameras will help crack down on crime and make the town safer.

“It’s something we have to stop. The amount of damage has been significant,” said Pepe.

The police chief said all the new cameras should be installed by January or February.

