The Interesting Story Behind Sega Genesis' Online Capabilities
Gamers who were around in the early '90s may remember the heated competition that took place between the Sega Genesis and Nintendo SNES. Nintendo was the reigning king of gaming at the time and Sega was seen as the young upstart company challenging Nintendo for the throne. To this end, Sega launched several aggressive ad campaigns aimed at convincing prospective buyers that it had the superior gaming system. These largely focused on technical specifications, such as the much-touted and little understood Blast Processing, but Sega and Nintendo also competed in another arena: attachable accessories.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
Gizmodo
Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Created a VR Headset That Kills You If You Die in the Game
It’s an old trope in a lot of dumb sci-fi movies that involve virtual reality: you die in the game, you die in real life. In said movies, characters get trapped in a video game and must play for their lives. If their avatar perishes, so do they. Well,...
dotesports.com
Sales mix-up sees lucky gamer who bought Modern Warfare 2 get entire God of War Ragnarok bundle early
November is the month dedicated to gamers. There’s no time to get your Christmas decorations up in preparation for the snowy holiday, there’s games to play. Titles like Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok have either arrived or are on the verge of landing in stores. But some retailers have been making some real goofs, and for that, lucky fans are thanking them.
Persona 5 Royal – Munehisa Iwai Confidant Guide
Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Hanged Man Confidant Munehisa Iwai guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below. Beware for slight spoilers! Munehisa Iwai Confidant Guide Munehisa Iwai is the Hanged Man Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Attis. The player […] The post Persona 5 Royal – Munehisa Iwai Confidant Guide appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NME
‘Stranger Things VR’ lets you “enact revenge on Eleven” as Vecna
Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR where you play as season four villain Vecna. The streaming platform revealed the title as part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (November 6), which comes from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws. According to a description, your goal in the psychological horror action game...
Modern Warfare 2 maps coming in a paid DLC next year, says leaks
Modern Warfare 2 currently has 8 confirmed maps, with more to come once the game fully releases. It would seem, however, that we might be getting some of the most well-loved maps from the original game from 2009. Keep reading to learn more about the leaks regarding Modern Warfare 2’s paid map DLC.
PC Gamer introduces new 2023 Preview event, showcasing the hottest upcoming games
PC Gamers will be airing its new 2023 Preview event on November 17. This new show will take gamers through a wonderland of the hottest PC games set to come out in the next year and beyond.
Centre Daily
Will God of War Ragnarök be on Game Pass?
God of War Ragnarök launches on Nov. 9 - but will it be on Xbox Game Pass?. As one of this year's most anticipated titles, God of War Ragnarök is set to launch on Nov. 9. The game will continue the story of Kratos and Atreus from 2018's God of War, one of Sony's biggest AAA titles to grace the PlayStation 4. Plenty of players are eager to get their hands on pre-order copies of the game, and Sony has made a number of different variants available: Standard, Digital Deluxe, Collector's and Jotnar Editions.
Terraria 1.4.5 update announced, along with Dead Cells crossover
Terraria recently announced the 1.4.5 update, as well as a crossover with Dead Cells. This announcement came alongside Dead Cells’ Everyone is Here Volume 2 crossover update. The post on Terraria’s community forums starts off by announcing The Guide’s arrival in Dead Cells. Afterward, they said that since this is a crossover, Dead Cells content […] The post Terraria 1.4.5 update announced, along with Dead Cells crossover appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Symbiogenesis: Fans’ STRONG reaction to Square Enix NFT Project
Another bait and switch causes fans to react strongly about Symbiogenesis, the new Square Enix NFT project. There are millions of Square Enix fans around the world – fans who love Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Parasite Eve, just to name a couple of franchises. What many of these fans aren’t a fan of are NFTs, and these new Square Enix NFT projects aren’t doing anything to endear the company to its fan base.
The Man Who Made Gears Of War Claims That Epic Games Sold The Franchise Because It Was At A Loss On What To Do With It
A new autobiography written by Cliff Bleszinkski, the primary designer for the first three Gears of War games, has just been published. In his memoir, Control Freak: My Epic Adventure Making Video Games, he details his climb to prominence in the gaming business and his time at Epic Games, where he helped develop the Gears of War and Unreal series.
IGN
Sony Follows Microsoft Xbox by Hiking Prices of PlayStation 5 Series Consoles in India; All You Need to Know
A day after Xbox hiked prices of its various gaming controllers, accessories and console, its competitor PlayStation has followed suit by increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 as well. As spotted by Indian Console Gamers, the ShopAtSC website now features the PlayStation 5 at an increased price of Rs....
Dead Cells Everyone is Here Volume 2 crossover update – It’s fun
Dead Cells just launched the Everyone is Here Volume 2 crossover update. This crossover brings in well-love characters from well-known indie games. Keep reading to learn more. Yesterday, we talked about the teasers that Motion Twin released for the Everyone is Here Update for Dead Cells. With the update’s release today, Motion Twin also explained what exactly each of these characters does. Admittedly, the previous article was based on the short teasers that Motion Twin uploaded. Now, we can go more in-depth with what exactly each character does.
Riot announces standalone women's League of Legends tournament
The publisher says it wants to "promote diversity and inclusion in the esports community".
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 hits another player count milestone one month after release
After a rocky launch, Overwatch 2 played host to over 35 million players during its first month. The figure was revealed today in an Activision earnings report for Q3 2022. Under a section labeled Selected Business Highlights, Blizzard Entertainment’s parent company said that “over 35 million people played the game in its first month, including many who were new to Overwatch.” The same section reported that “average daily player numbers” for Overwatch 2 have more than doubled those of the first game.
theplaylist.net
‘Gears Of War’: Netflix Is Developing Live-Action & Animated Adaptations Of The Video Game Franchise
Even though it appears that “Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners” isn’t getting a Season 2, Netflix is keen to keep its video game adaptations coming. For its latest franchise, the studio is hoping that bringing “Gears of War” to life will do the trick. According to THR,...
NME
Riot confirms it censored gay ‘League of Legends’ champion in some regions
Riot has admitted to censoring elements of its League of Legends characters, an admission that comes just days after releasing its first gay black champion. The comments were made by League of Legends executive producer Jeremy Lee in an interview with Sky News, where he admitted that the company replaces words such as “lover” with “partner” in countries hostile to LGBTQ+ rights.
