Can you guess the most common food chains in Hawaii?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local restaurants and eateries are very popular in Hawaii. However, the state still has a lot of mainland fast food restaurants and drive-thru options people can enjoy.

Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech came out with their data on most common food chains in every state.

They used a dataset of nearly 800,000 independent and chain restaurants in the United States using different data collecting methods.

Most common food chains in Hawaii:

Subway Starbucks McDonalds Pizza Hut Jamba Juice

Subway is very popular in Hawaii with more than 100 locations sprinkled throughout the island.

For more information about this list, head to Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech’s website.

You would think Starbucks would be higher up on the list, however, across the islands there are under 100 Starbucks locations.