Colorado State

informnny.com

Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
informnny.com

Final rally calls in race for New York’s Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – The New York race for governor is heating up with last-push rallies happening for both candidates. Hochul in the south of the state and Zeldin in western New York. NEWS 10 has the latest on the dueling rallies. President Joe Biden and other high-profile...
TEXAS STATE
informnny.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas, headed for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new named storm formed northeast of the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida later this week. At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Subtropical Storm Nicole was located about 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving north-northwest at 14 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE

