Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
Alexandria Bay man in critical condition following motorcycle, truck crash
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating a motorcycle and truck crash that happened in the town of Alexandria, according to a press release. Police say the crash occurred on November 2, at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2.
Driver airlifted to Syracuse after roll-over crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A crash is under investigation after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 26 in the village of Alexandria Bay on November 3, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 63-year-old Ernest A....
Final rally calls in race for New York’s Governor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – The New York race for governor is heating up with last-push rallies happening for both candidates. Hochul in the south of the state and Zeldin in western New York. NEWS 10 has the latest on the dueling rallies. President Joe Biden and other high-profile...
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas, headed for Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new named storm formed northeast of the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida later this week. At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Subtropical Storm Nicole was located about 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving north-northwest at 14 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
