ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Mighty Dream Forum: PitchBLACK awards three businesses $4,000

By Lauryn Moss
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbxMU_0ixv5lUI00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Mighty Dream Forum kicked off its final day on Thursday and one of the centerpiece events was the PitchBLACK awards.

PitchBLACK was a pitch competition where multiple Black businesses pitched their ideas to local entrepreneurs in hopes of winning money they can put towards their businesses.

Mighty Dream: PitchBLACK contest for local black-owned businesses

The competitions started with 40 submissions and then entries were whittled down to just 10 owners who were given the opportunity to pitch their business expansion plans.

The judges then asked the remaining 10 competitors questions, filled out a rubric, and narrowed the businesses down to three.

The three winners that were selected were awarded $4,000 to help their businesses grow.

Adrienne Pearl set out to help build generational wealth in the Black community through real estate.

“In 2053, the generational black wealth is going to be zero. I didn’t want to be a part of that statistic. I don’t want my community to be a part of it either,” she said. “I want to be that change and do that. I wanted to go into this field and buy properties.”

Pearl said she didn’t grow up wealthy and when she got older, she realized how expensive renting a place was. She then got some wise advice that changed her perspective.

“Everything was high, so someone sat me down actually and said you don’t have to rent. You have the credit. This is what you need to know. They gave me the tools and I ran with it,” she said.

After receiving that advice, she made it her mission to share the very same tools she received with others.

“We need resources. We need help. We need support. We need to get in front of the masses. We need to get out information out so we can start changing the mindset and perception and fear of homeownership,” Pearl said.

She went into the “shark tank” at Mighty Dream Forum and pitched her business to the judges. Pearl said she put in a lot of work to impress the judges.

“I stressed everybody out. I put in hours and hours breaking it down. I wasn’t sure how long it was going to be,” she said. “I had to practice, so it was a lot.”

Her pitch moved the judges, which resulted in her being one of the three winners.

“The $4,000 i’ll allow me to be able to give back to the community. Provide a workshop because my business is in real estate,” she said.

Karen Bailey has a non-profit that serves youth and seniors in food deserts. She was also awarded one of the $4,000 checks.

“We are going to use it to empower more youth. We are all about making sure that young people know where money grows and how it can grow in their pockets,” Bailey said

Tanya Rollins-Shadley who was also one of the three winners is the owner of ‘Meliq on the Move.” She said her business provides resources to differently-abled families through community inclusion events.

“It feels amazing. I am happy I stopped crying,” she said.

All the winners said the money would help them move their companies forward.

The final night of the three-day festival will end with a Dinner with a Purpose and a closing night concert featuring Kaytranada.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Airbnb numbers show early interest in Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How far would you travel for your perfect music festival? With the return of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water in April 2023, many in Hampton Roads won’t have to go far. For those outside of the area, however, early numbers from Airbnb provided to 10 On Your Side give an idea of how far people are willing to go, and pay.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Thousands of dollars donated to Virginia HBCU's at Chesapeake showcase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Historically Black Colleges and Universities received half a million dollars in scholarship money and a commitment to hire recent graduates from Truist Bank. The bank's Virginia president Thomas Ransom made the announcement at an event called “HBCU Sunday” hosted by The Mount church in Chesapeake....
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cohaitungchi.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Clear backpacks now available to SPS middle, high school students

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Middle and high school students in Suffolk Public Schools now have the opportunity to get a clear backpack as a layer of safety. The announcement came last month, and students, on a voluntary basis, can get a clear backpack during their lunch shift. Students at...
SUFFOLK, VA
Essence

Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

49K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy