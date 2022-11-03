Read full article on original website
Grayson Allen coming off Milwaukee's bench on Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is not starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Allen will play with the Bucks' second unit after Marjon Beauchamp was named Saturday's starter. numberFire's models project Allen to record 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) out for Week 9
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to an illness. Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to operate as the Patriots' feature back. Our models expect him to handle 19.5 carries and catch 3.9 passes against the Colts.
Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 9
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been activated off the injured reserve. Patterson is on track to return after Atlanta's versatile running back missed four games with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers' team ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Patterson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is delaing with a sprained ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. And now, the team has officially ruled him out of action for Monday night's affair. Expect more snaps and targets for Tre'Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed.
Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive in Week 9 for Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller wasn't expected to play as he deals with a hamstring injury, so this comes as no surprise. What has become a lost season for the former star tight end continues with another absence. Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted will look to pick up the slack.
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) active and starting on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hart will play in the second half of Portland's back-to-back despite a right ankle injury. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project Hart to score 31.1 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 13.4 points, 7.2...
Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Frank Reich fired, Mahomes' MVP case & when to stash Watson & Beckham
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens start the show with the news of the Indianapolis Colts firing head coach Frank Reich and replacing him with ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, which is one of the weirder stories from the NFL season. After getting...
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and at this point, it's completely unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. He's yet to make his 2022-23 season debut. In...
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
Charlotte's Terry Rozier (ankle) active on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozer will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed extended time with a right ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Brooklyn team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, our models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points.
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. After a one-game absence, Mitchell's status remains in the air with a left ankle sprain. Expect Dean Wade to see more minutes on Sunday if Mitchell remains out. Mitchell's projection includes 24.7...
Ish Smith (calf) ruled out for Nuggets' Saturday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith will miss his second straight game with a calf strain. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Brown's projection includes 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5...
Anthony Davis (back) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite logging 34 minutes with back tightness, Davis remains questionable on Sunday. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.8 FanDuel points.
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hayward is dealing with a left shoulder contusion, which is why he sat out Friday. Now, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has once again ruled him out. Expect Jalen McDaniels to remain in the starting five.
Cam Johnson (knee) out Saturday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to a knee injury. He was also seen on crutches after the game. Now, the team has ruled him out entirely for Saturday's contest. Expect a potential starting role for Torrey Craig in the frontcourt.
Steven Adams (ankle) sitting out Monday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) will not play on Monday against the Boston Celtics. Adams will miss at least one game after his rolling his ankle on Sunday. His absence will create more minutes for Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, and Xavier Tillman. Jake LaRavia (hip, questionable) could also help out down low.
Jimmy Butler (hip) officially available Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (hip) is available to play on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Butler missed the last two games with a hip issue. Tyler Herro (ankle) is out Monday, so Max Strus figures to stick in the starting lineup with Butler. numberFire's models project Butler for...
