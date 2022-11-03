With a new, dynamic system, Colorado Avalanche Information Center adjusts how slide risk is shared to better inform backcountry thrill-seekers

Read full article on original website
Warm weather to start week in Steamboat before arctic storm brings more snow
The jet stream sagged further south than forecasted on Saturday, Nov. 5, triggering a winter weather advisory and bringing about eight inches of new snow to Steamboat Resort by Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6. The snow and clouds are expected to clear out on Monday, Nov. 7 as temperatures are expected...
‘Like getting my life back’: Steamboat’s SOSI performing lumbar spine surgery as part of FDA study
Craig resident Donnie Kendall is no softy when it comes to pain. Kendall has been a mixed martial arts competitor, a state champion power lifter, a boxer and a martial arts instructor. He has broken bones and had multiple surgeries, and he makes his living driving massive machinery for Colowyo Mine.
What do you want protected from wildfire? Routt County officials seek community input on protection plan
Some assets in need of priority protection from wildfires in Routt County are obvious, such as human water sources, but organizers of the current update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan want to know what other assets residents value highly. To gather broad community input on wildfire protection values in...
Workforce development a top priority for regional economic council
The Northwest Colorado Development Council has identified five priority areas to focus on — many of them at the heart of local employment issues. The group was born out of an existing partnership between Routt and Moffat counties last year when it added Rio Blanco County and municipalities like Meeker and Rangely. The goal is to better organize economic development in a part of Colorado that is losing many of the extraction industry jobs it was built around.
Routt County election history a reminder to get ballots in on time
Routt County’s history of close elections — six races decided by eight or fewer votes since 2003 — may be yet another reason voters want to ensure their ballots are received by the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Steamboat Secret Santas registration opens Wednesday
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, Steamboat Secret Santas will open registration for its annual holiday present program, which pairs recipients who can’t afford presents with Secret Santas who can help “make the holidays a little less stressful and a little more magical,” according to the program. Registration for...
Abortions up 33% in Colorado, fueled by out-of-state residents seeking treatment
Colorado is among the states with the highest spike in abortions after the collapse of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, with abortions up 33% between April and August, according to a new Society of Family Planning report. Abortion providers say they are seeing more patients from states...
Hayden Library hopes to inspire imagination with its new children’s area
After more than two years of hard work, Hayden Library Director Ana Lash is excited to welcome people inside the new children’s area during an opening celebration at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. “It was quite a fun adventure, and I’ve never realized it would take so long,” Lash...
Educator at Craig’s Sunset Elementary named finalist for Presidential Excellence Award in science teaching
Alli LeWarne, a teacher at Sunset Elementary, is a finalist for a national award that if she were to be selected, would be presented by President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. LeWarne has been a Project Lead the Way teacher at Sunset for five years. When she got a letter asking for applicants for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, she decided to throw in an application.
Tigers, Sailors end volleyball season with hard-fought regional campaigns
Earning bids to their respective regional tournaments, the Hayden and Steamboat Springs volleyball teams traveled to compete in their three-team brackets on Saturday, Nov. 5. Going up against Cedaredge and Fowler in the 2A regional, Hayden was faced with two tough opponents, especially a Fowler team that only lost one game in the regular season.
Hayden football battles injury, falls to Simla in state playoffs
Coming into the 2022 season, Hayden football head coach Matt Linsacum instilled the “trust the process” methodology into his team. His boys narrowly missed the playoffs last season, so for this year, his number one goal was to punch a ticket to the postseason. A strong 5-3 finish...
