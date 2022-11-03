ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips

By Chelsey Cox,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China

The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
NBC Connecticut

Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms

A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
NBC Connecticut

IMF Chief Says Rich Countries Alone Can ‘Never Close' the Funding Gap for Climate Change

"So most important here, and in the months to follow, is to work relentlessly to create opportunities for private investments to take place in the developing world," the managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC. More private investments are needed to help developing countries to meet...
NBC Connecticut

Trump Suggests He'll Launch His 2024 Presidential Campaign on Nov. 15 in Florida

Former President Donald Trump said he would make a "big announcement" on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump reportedly considered whether to announce the start of his third presidential campaign on the eve of Election Day, but national Republicans feared his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters.
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Connecticut

Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount

Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
NBC Connecticut

Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
NBC Connecticut

Feds Announce Seizure of $3.36 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen a Decade Ago From Illegal Silk Road Marketplace—the Second-Largest Crypto Recovery

James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the theft of about $3.36 billion in bitcoin stolen from the illegal Silk Road marketplace, which the FBI shut down in 2013. This is the federal government's second-largest seizure of cryptocurrency, following the $3.6 billion in stolen crypto linked...
GAINESVILLE, GA
NBC Connecticut

Palantir Stock Falls After Slight Earnings Miss

Shares of Palantir fell Monday after the company released third-quarter earnings before the bell that missed analyst estimates for earnings but beat on revenue. Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 22% year over year, and its US commercial revenue grew 53%. Shares of Palantir closed down more than 11% Monday...
NBC Connecticut

E-Commerce Firm Blibli Up Nearly 5% in Indonesia Stock Debut

Shares rose 4.9% to as high as 472 rupiah in its Indonesia Stock Exchange debut on Tuesday, in the country's second-largest initial public offering this year. In early afternoon trade, the stock was trading at about 452 rupiah. The listing comes amid global macroeconomic headwinds and instability in tech stock...
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
Variety

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)

TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.”  “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy