U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Ex-Obama Advisor Says Global Events Are Overshadowing Climate Change Efforts: ‘We Are Not Acting Swiftly Enough'
"We are not acting swiftly enough, and the impacts and the danger [are] … overtaking our efforts," Alice Hill says. Hill, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama, made her comments during CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum. COP27, which is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is taking place...
NBC Connecticut
China's Exports Unexpectedly Shrink in October, Badly Missing Expectations for Growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
NBC Connecticut
Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China
The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
NBC Connecticut
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
NBC Connecticut
We're on a ‘Highway to Climate Hell,' UN Chief Guterres Says, Calling for a Global Phase-Out of Coal
"We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing," Antonio Guterres tells the COP27 climate change summit. "Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing, global temperatures keep rising, and our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible," he adds. "We are on a highway...
NBC Connecticut
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
NBC Connecticut
IMF Chief Says Rich Countries Alone Can ‘Never Close' the Funding Gap for Climate Change
"So most important here, and in the months to follow, is to work relentlessly to create opportunities for private investments to take place in the developing world," the managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC. More private investments are needed to help developing countries to meet...
NBC Connecticut
Trump Suggests He'll Launch His 2024 Presidential Campaign on Nov. 15 in Florida
Former President Donald Trump said he would make a "big announcement" on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump reportedly considered whether to announce the start of his third presidential campaign on the eve of Election Day, but national Republicans feared his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters.
NBC Connecticut
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount
Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US confirms ‘communications channels’ with Kremlin; Ukraine prepares for battle in Kherson streets
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly says talks with senior Russian officials continue ‘to reduce risk’; Ukrainian forces anticipate fierce fighting in southern city
NBC Connecticut
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
NBC Connecticut
From Teslas to BMWs, Cars Are Piling Up on Land and at Sea in German Port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
NBC Connecticut
‘Organizations Are Scrambling': How HR Is Balancing Pay Transparency, a Volatile Job Market and Executive Demands
A lot has changed since Cassandra Rose first started working in HR 20 years ago. Until recently, it was common practice to ask applicants how much they currently earn in order to set their pay at a new company. Rose remembers being asked those questions as a job applicant herself.
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks
World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as U.N. climate talks heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause
NBC Connecticut
Feds Announce Seizure of $3.36 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen a Decade Ago From Illegal Silk Road Marketplace—the Second-Largest Crypto Recovery
James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the theft of about $3.36 billion in bitcoin stolen from the illegal Silk Road marketplace, which the FBI shut down in 2013. This is the federal government's second-largest seizure of cryptocurrency, following the $3.6 billion in stolen crypto linked...
NBC Connecticut
Palantir Stock Falls After Slight Earnings Miss
Shares of Palantir fell Monday after the company released third-quarter earnings before the bell that missed analyst estimates for earnings but beat on revenue. Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 22% year over year, and its US commercial revenue grew 53%. Shares of Palantir closed down more than 11% Monday...
NBC Connecticut
E-Commerce Firm Blibli Up Nearly 5% in Indonesia Stock Debut
Shares rose 4.9% to as high as 472 rupiah in its Indonesia Stock Exchange debut on Tuesday, in the country's second-largest initial public offering this year. In early afternoon trade, the stock was trading at about 452 rupiah. The listing comes amid global macroeconomic headwinds and instability in tech stock...
NBC Connecticut
Taxation Is a Blunt Instrument, IATA Chief Willie Walsh Says: ‘The Carrot Is Far More Effective Than the Stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
NBC Connecticut
European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)
TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.” “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...
Comments / 0